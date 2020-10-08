Lorna Maseko ignited my passion for cooking, says Ayanda Thabethe

My friend Lorna Maseko, a South African culinary princess and celebrity chef, has been my greatest inspiration. Her passion for discovering new dishes, making food that satisfies the soul and her overall love for cooking has ignited my own passion and love for making good food.

Lockdown has certainly served me well in the area of cooking. Because we had all this time and were forced to think creatively, cooking became a much-needed outlet and I picked up some neat tricks. I must say that I make a mean pesto and mushroom pasta — it’s an easy dish, but heart-warming and yummy.

I tried out multiple dishes from Luyanda Mafanya during lockdown. I find this [food blogger and former My Kitchen Rules SA contestant’s] recipes absolutely tasty and easy to follow. She’s managed to make cooking less intimidating for me.

I’m so proud of the South African women who have released cookbooks including Zola Nene, Lorna Maseko, Chef Nti, The Lazy Makoti and more. I follow all their pages for inspiration and recipes.