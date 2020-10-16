TshisaLIVE

Oskido loses his father Esaph Mdlongwa to Covid-19: I will see you again in the next lifetime

Meanwhile, Sidwell lost his younger brother earlier this week ...

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
16 October 2020 - 11:00
House music legend Oskido's father, Esaph Mdlongwa, has died.
Image: MABUTI KALI

Music veteran Oskido is mourning the loss of his father, who died after a battle with Covid-19. 

Oskido expressed his sadness as he shared the news that his father is no more.

It’s with great sadness 2 let you know that I have lost my old man due to COVID19, a great man who inspired me to understand the value of life. So long Mdala, rest well. I will see you again in the next lifetime. You’ve showed us a way & shone the light Akwehlanga lungehlanga,” he said.

Oskido's father Esaph Mdlongwa was a well-respected member of the community and one of the founding members of Zimbabwe’s biggest opposition party, the MDC. 

High-profile personalities including transport minister Fikile Mbalula sent Oskido their condolences.

Condolences, my brother may your old man rest in eternal peace. Strength to you and family.”

Meanwhile, media personality Sidwell (previously known as Psyfo) also took to social media on Thursday to express his heartbreak at the death of his younger brother. The tragedy comes just two months after Sidwell lost his grandmother to Covid-19.

I lost my grandmother to Covid two months ago. My younger brother passed away on Tuesday. Being strong is a skill I am getting tired of,” a heartbroken Sidwell said.

Both Sidwell and Oskido received messages of condolences from fans and industry mates such as Cassper Nyovest, DJ Black Coffee, Terry Pheto, ProVerb and many others.

They wished them healing and sent them love during this difficult time.

