Oskido loses his father Esaph Mdlongwa to Covid-19: I will see you again in the next lifetime

Music veteran Oskido is mourning the loss of his father, who died after a battle with Covid-19.

Oskido expressed his sadness as he shared the news that his father is no more.

“It’s with great sadness 2 let you know that I have lost my old man due to COVID19, a great man who inspired me to understand the value of life. So long Mdala, rest well. I will see you again in the next lifetime. You’ve showed us a way & shone the light Akwehlanga lungehlanga,” he said.

Oskido's father Esaph Mdlongwa was a well-respected member of the community and one of the founding members of Zimbabwe’s biggest opposition party, the MDC.

High-profile personalities including transport minister Fikile Mbalula sent Oskido their condolences.

“Condolences, my brother may your old man rest in eternal peace. Strength to you and family.”