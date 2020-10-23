LootLove: I’m unravelling in front of all of you because I don’t know what else to do

Taking to Instagram on Friday morning, LootLove penned a heart-wrenching account of the thoughts going through her head as she attempts to deal with losing Luke.

She questioned God over all the things that have happened in “the worst year” of her life.

“The worst year of my life started off with a break-up and now I lose you. Kanti uThixo undifuna Ntoni? Uthi mandithini? Ndingotheni mna? How am I going to raise these girls when my heart has been turned to stone? What must I do now? What kind of God is this that makes me feel this much pain and sorrow?”

LootLove also made it a point to let her followers know that at the moment she is unable to appreciate all the “have faith” and “God will never forsake you” comments because she feels like God has forsaken her. She asked people to stop repeating such phrases to her.

“Oh, also in all this 'Have faith' they say, 'God will never forsake you' ... he has. He has. He took my whole life. He took my joy. He took everything that made sense. Please stop telling me to be strong or telling me about God.”

Read her full post below: