LootLove: I’m unravelling in front of all of you because I don’t know what else to do
The TV and radio host thanked Mzansi for their support
TV and radio presenter Luthando “LootLove” Shosha has been grieving the loss of her baby brother Luke with the entire country witnessing her devastation, and sending her an outpouring of support.
Loot took to Twitter to thank Mzansi for the love and light messages she has received since the sad news was broken.
“Thank you to every single person sending flowers, messages, sharing stories about my brother, showing up and holding my hand. I’m unravelling in front of all of you because I don’t know what else to do. I appreciate it so much, from the bottom of my broken heart,” she tweeted.
Taking to Instagram on Friday morning, LootLove penned a heart-wrenching account of the thoughts going through her head as she attempts to deal with losing Luke.
She questioned God over all the things that have happened in “the worst year” of her life.
“The worst year of my life started off with a break-up and now I lose you. Kanti uThixo undifuna Ntoni? Uthi mandithini? Ndingotheni mna? How am I going to raise these girls when my heart has been turned to stone? What must I do now? What kind of God is this that makes me feel this much pain and sorrow?”
LootLove also made it a point to let her followers know that at the moment she is unable to appreciate all the “have faith” and “God will never forsake you” comments because she feels like God has forsaken her. She asked people to stop repeating such phrases to her.
“Oh, also in all this 'Have faith' they say, 'God will never forsake you' ... he has. He has. He took my whole life. He took my joy. He took everything that made sense. Please stop telling me to be strong or telling me about God.”
The worst year of my life started off with a break-up & now I lose you. Kanti uThixo undifuna Ntoni? Uthi mandithini? Ndingotheni mna? How am I going to raise these girls when my heart has been turned to stone? What must I do now? What kind of God is this that makes me feel this much pain and sorrow? And now I’m meant to do what? continue with life and see joy when I’m walking with a gaping hole and void I can never fill? What is the point? Oh, also in all this “Have faith” they say, “God will never forsake you”... he has. He has. He took my whole life... he took my joy... he took everything that made sense... Please stop telling me to be strong or telling me about God.