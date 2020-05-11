‘The twins are lucky to have Loot as a mom': Reason praises LootLove as couple confirm split
Just hours after radio personality LootLove confirmed she and Reason, father of her twins, had separated, he showed her love for Mother's Day.
Loot and Reason topped the trends list over the weekend after Loot revealed on social media that they had separated. The pair welcomed twins in January last year.
In a statement posted to social media, Loot said: “Sizwe and I have separated. However, we continue to partner gracefully in raising our beautiful kids.
“I think anyone going through something this complex and painful would understand why I wouldn't want anyone to have a front row seat at my grieving and healing. But with that said, it's important to mention that Sizwe and I remain friends and really want to focus on raising our happy, healthy and loved up baby girls.”
Speaking to Sunday Sun, Reason confirmed the separation and asked for privacy for the sake of their children and families.
However, the rapper took to Instagram to wish his baby mama a happy Mother's Day, saying their twins were lucky to have her as a mother.
“Happy Mother’s Day Mommy Love. Never let yesterday’s storm steal today’s sunshine. S & Z are lucky to have LootLove as a mommy! Enjoy.”
Loot also took to Instagram and shared how the twins had saved her life when she least expected it.
“All I know is you two saved my life in a time I didn’t even realise I needed saving. I finally understand a love so deep and pure that it rips you open, stretches your heart, hugs your soul and heals you in more ways than one.
“Every day I get closer to God and understand my mom more deeply because of you two. Having both of you brought me closer to myself. Every day I get woken up by your laughs, your love and when you look at me I feel like I am everything and more. Loves of my life. My forevers. I love you.”
View this post on Instagram
All I know is you two saved my life in a time I didn’t even realize I needed saving. I finally understand a love so deep and pure that it rips you open, stretches your heart, hugs your soul and heals you in more ways than one. Everyday I get closer to God and understand my Mom more deeply because of you too. Having both of you brought me closer to myself. Everyday I get woken up by your laughs, your love and when you look at me I feel like I am everything and more. Loves of my life. My forevers. I love you. ❤️💐 Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful Moms. 🙏🏾❤️