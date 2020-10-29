Farieda Metsileng on Twitter standing up for her: I will forever be indebted

While social media users are notoriously unkind, they have moments where they do amazing things for peeps and, having been one of the people that had the TL stand up for her, actress and comedian Farieda Metsileng has reflected on that rare moment.

Farieda is now working with her fave alcohol brand Savanna, but that collaboration only happened after the TL made the brand realise that it was benefiting from Farieda's creativity but not benefiting her.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE after the alcohol brand saw the error of its ways and included the comedian in its campaigns, Farieda shared how watching the TL rise up in her defence left her super emotional and eternally grateful.

“Personally, I feel that having people on social media who advocate for your work and want you to get your flowers while you're still alive, is something I will never take for granted. It is one of my biggest achievements yet, I actually got quite emotional for a couple of days after that because I was like, “wow, these people really believe in me enough to want to see me grow but also want to see me get credit that I deserve ...”

“I will forever be indebted to the people who spoke up for me in social media,” she said.