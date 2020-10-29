Farieda Metsileng on Twitter standing up for her: I will forever be indebted
'I actually got quite emotional for a couple of days after that because I was like, wow, these people really believe in me enough to want to see me grow but also want to see me get credit that I deserve ...'
While social media users are notoriously unkind, they have moments where they do amazing things for peeps and, having been one of the people that had the TL stand up for her, actress and comedian Farieda Metsileng has reflected on that rare moment.
Farieda is now working with her fave alcohol brand Savanna, but that collaboration only happened after the TL made the brand realise that it was benefiting from Farieda's creativity but not benefiting her.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE after the alcohol brand saw the error of its ways and included the comedian in its campaigns, Farieda shared how watching the TL rise up in her defence left her super emotional and eternally grateful.
“Personally, I feel that having people on social media who advocate for your work and want you to get your flowers while you're still alive, is something I will never take for granted. It is one of my biggest achievements yet, I actually got quite emotional for a couple of days after that because I was like, “wow, these people really believe in me enough to want to see me grow but also want to see me get credit that I deserve ...”
“I will forever be indebted to the people who spoke up for me in social media,” she said.
We’re moving up in the world. Up into your TV on @ComedyCentralAF!— SavannaCider (@SavannaCider) October 13, 2020
We’re building the new and improved #SavannaVirtualComedyBar, one joke at a time. Catch it at its new home, on #ComedyCentralAF Live ch122 from 18 Oct, every Sunday at 22h00. #SiyavannaSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/WuTSQlCkwp
More than just a social media content creator, Farieda has shown off her acting skills in Isithembiso and also presents a show on MTV Base. The star said she was proud of how her journey took her from the girl who made funny videos to being an actual TV personality.
Farieda said presenting had given her newfound confidence and the skills to tackle other things in her quest to become the best she can be in the entertainment space.
“It has given me a different kind of confidence that I use in the different spaces I find myself, such as acting or when I’m creating content.”
Now moghel is taking her comedy from the social media streets to the stage ... it's a virtual stage but Farieda is not taking the opportunity to grow her brand as a comedian lightly.
“I think my stage has always been considered my digital platforms. For me a stage can be anywhere, it does not have to be a physical stage, where you are in a building telling jokes. I think that I’m yet to get to that point where I am literally on a stage telling jokes, but I’ll get there.”
“I’ve been lucky enough not to have had to deal with a tough crowd, mainly because the people who follow me believe and find me funny. They know that I’ll always put through content that is very true to my form of storytelling in a comedic way.”