Jo-Anne Reyneke says bye to 'Isono': I really loved playing Angelina Duma

Jo-Anne has been booked and busy this year. She also acted in BET's new show Black Tax.

While playing on the comedy series about “black tax”, Jo-Anne revealed how she spent her money and how in the past she's been criticised for “not taking care of her family” due to people wanting to impose black tax on her.

In an interview with Dr Sindi Van Zyl on Kaya FM, Jo-Anne stated that people would ask her mother why their house was still not fenced and why there were no improvements.

“Someone made a comment about how little I must care about my family or my mom [because they don't impose black tax on me].”

Though she hadn't necessarily experienced black tax at the hands of her mother, she had people outside her family who criticised her. But her mother wasn't impressed by the comment made and Jo-Anne explained that her mom didn't waste time to set the record straight.

“Yoh! My mom lost it, she was like listen here, my child was not born to take care of me, my child did not go to Joburg to take care of this family.

“We’ve never asked Jo-Anne for a cent, we’ll never ask her for a cent. She will give what she wants to give. I’m a mother, I’m a working woman.

“This is my house, this is my family ...”