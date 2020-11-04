TshisaLIVE

Jo-Anne Reyneke says bye to 'Isono': I really loved playing Angelina Duma

04 November 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Jo-Anne Reyneke is bidding farewell to her character Angelina Duma.
Jo-Anne Reyneke is bidding farewell to her character Angelina Duma.
Image: Jo Anne Reyneke /Instagram

Actress Jo-Anne Reyneke has bid farewell to her short-lived yet impactful character Angelina Duma on the hit telenovela Isono.

Jo-Anne played a devoted pastor’s wife who found herself between a rock and a hard place when her husband Duma started mingling with the wrong people.

Now that her husband has been murdered, Angelina had no choice but to run for her life.

The actress absolutely loved playing her character on the BET telenovela and took to Twitter to thank the viewers for the love and support they gave her.

Jo-Anne has been booked and busy this year. She also acted in BET's new show Black Tax.

While playing on the comedy series about “black tax”, Jo-Anne revealed how she spent her money and how in the past she's been criticised for “not taking care of her family” due to people wanting to impose black tax on her.

In an interview with Dr Sindi Van Zyl on Kaya FM, Jo-Anne stated that people would ask her mother why their house was still not fenced and why there were no improvements.

“Someone made a comment about how little I must care about my family or my mom [because they don't impose black tax on me].”

Though she hadn't necessarily experienced black tax at the hands of her mother, she had people outside her family who criticised her. But her mother wasn't impressed by the comment made and Jo-Anne explained that her mom didn't waste time to set the record straight.

“Yoh! My mom lost it, she was like listen here, my child was not born to take care of me, my child did not go to Joburg to take care of this family.

“We’ve never asked Jo-Anne for a cent, we’ll never ask her for a cent. She will give what she wants to give. I’m a mother, I’m a working woman.

“This is my house, this is my family ...”

WATCH | Jo-Anne Reyneke's mom shuts down 'black tax' critics

Jo-Anne's mom blasted the critics
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

WATCH | What went down on the set of 'Isidingo' on one of the last shoots

Now, this is how you say goodbye!
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Funny take on black-tax in new television show

It’s been the subject of a thought-provoking book and a stand-up comedy routine.Now black tax, the term coined to describe the financial helping hand ...
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Jo-Anne Reyneke on dating: The ones who show interest are useless

Jo-Anne doesn't want to introduce her children to just any man.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Twitter drags #JohnVuliGate girls after they try to recreate viral moves for ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Hol’ up? Did MEC Faith Mazibuko just come for Bonang & Nomzamo on the TL? Yes, ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Fake qualifications & 33% pass mark logic! Inside Sizwe and Vusi Thembekwayo's ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Actress Makgotso M gets mistaken for 'John Vuli Gate' viral star: 'My own ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Boity shuts down 'ignorant' questions about sangoma name, 'Gogo Nomakhwezi' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Fat cakes' and SAA chaos: Zondo left frustrated by former board member ...
Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
X