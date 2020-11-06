TshisaLIVE

Rapper L-Tido says voters should stop complaining about leaders they elect

06 November 2020 - 14:00
Rapper L-tido says Americans and South Africans vote for their own downfalls.
Image: Via Instagram

Rapper L-Tido says citizens of SA and the US don't know how to vote, and tweeps weighed in amid the nail-biting 2020 American presidential elections.

In the season of Joe Biden vs Donald Trump, conversation and debate are buzzing across the globe. No Favours hitmaker L-Tido added his 2c to the conversation.

The star said South Africans and Americans are guilty of voting for leaders who they eventually complain about.

“Americans complain about Trump but still vote for him. South Africans complain about the ANC but still vote for the party. What does this mean?” L-Tido wrote.

As it usually goes with politics, the tweet rubbed others the wrong way.

Some people were unhappy with his opinions, while others were coming for his music.  Honestly, the streets were a mess.

See for yourself:

Though the star doesn't usually talk politics on the TL, L-Tido often stirs the pot when it comes to controversial opinions.

Earlier this year, when a T-war between AKA and Cassper Nyovest erupted, L-Tido seemed to be #TeamAKA all the way, having only words of praise on Twitter for the Fela in Versace hitmaker.

“One thing about you, you don’t pretend. What you see is what you get! Not a drop of fakeness in your blood. Supa solid mega!” tweeted L-Tido.

