Rapper L-Tido says voters should stop complaining about leaders they elect
Rapper L-Tido says citizens of SA and the US don't know how to vote, and tweeps weighed in amid the nail-biting 2020 American presidential elections.
In the season of Joe Biden vs Donald Trump, conversation and debate are buzzing across the globe. No Favours hitmaker L-Tido added his 2c to the conversation.
The star said South Africans and Americans are guilty of voting for leaders who they eventually complain about.
“Americans complain about Trump but still vote for him. South Africans complain about the ANC but still vote for the party. What does this mean?” L-Tido wrote.
Americans complain about trump but still vote for him . South Africans complain about the ANC but still vote for the party. What does this mean ?????— 16 (@L_Tido) November 4, 2020
As it usually goes with politics, the tweet rubbed others the wrong way.
Some people were unhappy with his opinions, while others were coming for his music. Honestly, the streets were a mess.
See for yourself:
It means Stupidity at it's best. pic.twitter.com/VCqCbMPCS2— L E A D E R S H I P ❁ (@Realsoulkaay) November 4, 2020
Twitter and Facebook complainers are a VERY SMALL portion of the total population. Lots of people aren't on social media.— Sibo Zulu (@SibsZulu) November 4, 2020
Your music career is dead but we still call you a musician... ay let me tool 🤐 https://t.co/3QV0WSMJUc— Kinda Cool (@Kinda_Cul) November 4, 2020
Though the star doesn't usually talk politics on the TL, L-Tido often stirs the pot when it comes to controversial opinions.
Earlier this year, when a T-war between AKA and Cassper Nyovest erupted, L-Tido seemed to be #TeamAKA all the way, having only words of praise on Twitter for the Fela in Versace hitmaker.
“One thing about you, you don’t pretend. What you see is what you get! Not a drop of fakeness in your blood. Supa solid mega!” tweeted L-Tido.