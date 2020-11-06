Rapper L-Tido says voters should stop complaining about leaders they elect

Rapper L-Tido says citizens of SA and the US don't know how to vote, and tweeps weighed in amid the nail-biting 2020 American presidential elections.

In the season of Joe Biden vs Donald Trump, conversation and debate are buzzing across the globe. No Favours hitmaker L-Tido added his 2c to the conversation.

The star said South Africans and Americans are guilty of voting for leaders who they eventually complain about.

“Americans complain about Trump but still vote for him. South Africans complain about the ANC but still vote for the party. What does this mean?” L-Tido wrote.