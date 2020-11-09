TshisaLIVE

#Guaped! Cassper spends R32k on pram so his son can travel in style

LOL, meanwhile that money can buy an adult a young secondhand Tazz

09 November 2020 - 16:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest is proper daddy goals.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is proving himself to be the cutest new daddy outchea in celebville, and social media users are here for it, especially how he isn't sparing a cent when it comes to his son Khotso.

Over the weekend, the rapper left the TL broody AF - and slightly jelly - when he posted a picture of himself pushing a Cybex Priam x Jeremy Scott creation worth R32k with his newborn son Khotso in it.

A whole R32,000! Needless to say the TL was left shook!

Although Mzansi didn't get a glimpse of baby Khotso, tweeps got the message daddy was clearly sending, which is that the hip hop heir travels in expensive style, just like daddy.

Sparing no expense when it came to his little guy's wheels, Cassper gracefully posed next to the unique all-black pram with gold wings.

Proving how much of a doting dad he is, Mufasa revealed the most important thing he will teach Khotso was to love God during his chat with Somizi on the star's Dinner at Somizi's TV talk show in September.

“Overall I think the most important thing I will teach my son is to love God, and second to be fearless and just go for your dreams. Just to add your stroke to the painting of the world,” he said.

Last month, the first-time father opened up about experiencing fatherhood blues when his son refused to sleep until he sang for him.

Taking to Twitter, Simba's father said he could try everything “under the sun” to get his son to sleep, but he won't until he “blew those pipes”. 

“As soon as you start singing, he closes his eyes. It's the cutest and the most tiring thing,” he wrote in his tweet.

