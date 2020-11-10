Got the guap? Cassper Nyovest responds to fresh calls for a reality show
It seems the streets won't give up on their calls for rapper Cassper Nyovest to open his home and let in the reality show cameras.
Fans have been asking Cass to do a reality show for years now and after he posted a video of himself and some friends at his crib on Monday, they were convinced the time to shoot the series is now.
It’s always a party at your house bruh! You should get the reality show going so I can audition “the Phoolo House” https://t.co/MyPvlluOGE— SoundsAfrique (@RevErskineGH) November 9, 2020
Cassper laughed at the suggestion but didn't shut down the idea completely.
“For the right cheque, I would,” he told the fan.
This had many fans calling on local broadcasters to make it happen!
This is not the first time that Cassper has had to address the calls for a reality show. His short clips of him hanging out with his friends at home always have the streets in a mess and begging for more.
Last year he told fans that he would do a reality show but only if producers could afford him.
“They don't pay enough. I would need them to guap me out heavy for me to share my personal life like that,” he explained.
He has, however, ruled out doing a comedy roast like his rival AKA.
When asked about the chance of him agreeing to one, Cassper told fans that he was fine with life as it was and enjoyed the peace of having his private life out of the spotlight.