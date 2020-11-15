SA’s finest rappers set to give us exclusive performances in Nadia Nakai’s latest TV show
Rapper Nadia Nakai is set to host a show about rap game-changers and fans are impatiently waiting for her return to TV.
This November, SA is going to be treated to brand new performances from SA rap's fresh and finest.
In the new show, The Naked Room, premiering on November 25 on Channel O, 40 Bars hitmaker Nadia will be getting up close and personal with some of SA's most innovative rappers in the game.
Priddy Ugly, Khuli Chana, Gemini Major, Stogie T, Indigo Stella, Stilo Magolide, and Nadia herself will be performing and speaking on their artistry in the ever-changing SA rap game.
Taking to Twitter, the star announced her new show along with what fans can expect from the show. Nadia said that she wanted to highlight artists who “continuously shift the culture”.
“I'm proud to announce my new show called The Naked Room coming to Channel O on the 25th November! The eight episodes include performances and interviews with artists who continuously shift the culture!”
Earlier this year, the star released a behind the scenes documentary of her album Nadia Naked. The doccie gives a new view on a more vulnerable Nadia and how women are finally given a seat at the table in the hip-hop industry.
Speaking on her album, the star said it was a love letter to women in the hope that they relate to the album.
“I'm releasing this album and I'm so proud of this project ... I want women to be able to connect with my music and men to be able to understand it,” said Nadia.