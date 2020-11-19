Gigi Lamayne pays emotional tribute to friend and mentor Mshoza

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Gigi expressed how Mshoza played a huge role in the music industry as one of the first female pioneers of kwaito and hip-hop. She also revealed how the late veteran valued the narrative of women supporting one another.

"She was somebody I would confide in a lot, obviously when I came into the scene and she played a huge part In who I am musically. I think she was one of the real pioneers of women in kwaito and hip-hop who were doing something very unapologetically such as to put women on ... to give women a voice"

Gigi then reflected on the time Mshoza supported her at one of her concerts last year.

"She came to the Gigi Gang Show, she came out and spoke about passing the baton to young girls like myself and how important it was for women to support each other ... it has always been her stance everywhere she moved.

"I really hope that people will remember her and her relentless spirit as she was Mshoza Boza, which means she's the boss lady. There was a song Boza I actually did with Kwetsa because we were actually paying tribute to her and what she stood for."

Gigi explained that she viewed Mshoza as a god mother and was glad she got to meet her in her lifetime.

"If you got the cool sign from Mshoza that means you were doing something right and I'm lucky I was able to experience her and feel her energy.

"She was unapologetic, she lived her life to the fullest and I think everyone was shocked that she was 37 because she could still match with her life ... she had so many good things in her life.

"She was young, yes, but she did it all so passionately. Win awards, lose awards, Mshoza was still a Boza ... that's just how she was. I'm so glad people are mentioning her with the likes of Brenda Fassie and Lebo Mathosa ... clearly people acknowledge that she was gifted and was a pioneer."