Zodwa Wabantu announces launch of her premium cider

20 November 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Zodwa Wabantu is all about securing the bag.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Talk about being about the bag, socialite Zodwa Wabantu has announced she's set to launch her own premium cider.

The dancer and businesswoman has added alcoholic beverages to the collection of products she has under her name, which include perfume and lipstick.

The well-known dancer took to Instagram to announce her latest business venture.

Zodwa when an artist invests in their own name as a brand, that's when you'll see whether one is a big deal or not. She then listed the things she does to build an empire.

She said she was proud she had a successful reality TV show, perfumes, lipstick, petroleum jelly and ciders, all under her name.

Zodwa launched her own perfume range late last year and in May this year she announced a petroleum jelly and lipstick range.

This is all part of Zodwa's plan to build a cosmetics empire.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa said she has spent a lot of the lockdown planning her moves and getting stock from manufacturers in China.

“Since I launched my perfume range, I have had this big idea for a beauty collection. These are just some of the ranges in the collection. I have so much  I want to release still, like body lotion, mascara, nail polish and other products. We are going level by level, like the lockdown.”

