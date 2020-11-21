AKA & Kairo's pool hangout left tweeps in their #summergoals feels!

Rapper and daddy AKA hanging out with his daughter Kairo by the swimming pool has fans in the summer feels.

With the heat bordering on sweltering, people are flocking to the closest bodies of water they can find: the beach, the dam, the swimming pool, the shower. It's just how summer goes.

Recently, AKA took to Twitter with an adorable pic of mini-influencer Kairo Forbes splashing about in the swimming pool. The father-daughter duo was seen having fun in the sun with water guns galore.

The Fela in Versace hitmaker declared that summer has begun, and fans took his word for it.