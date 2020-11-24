Cassper’s fans counter shade from Megacy with #AKAjoinsFamilyTree

The frivolous beef between rappers AKA and Cassper Nyovest has given birth to yet another untrue hashtag that managed to land in the top five of the Twitter trends list on Tuesday morning.

#AKAJoinsFamilyTree was probably started by “AM Twitter”, otherwise known as “Night Shift Twitter” or “Midnight Twitter”, as a response to all the shade AKA's fans threw at Cassper's fans.

AKA took to Twitter on Monday to instruct his fans to “attack” Cassper's camp with him in the lead.

This was after the rapper picked up that Cassper's album had apparently dropped from the number one spot to spot number 72 on some music chart that he referred to as “bogus”.