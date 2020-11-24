TshisaLIVE

Cassper's fans counter shade from Megacy with #AKAjoinsFamilyTree

Chrizelda Kekana
24 November 2020
AKA and Cassper Nyovest's 'beef' is the gift that keeps on giving on the Twitter streets.
The frivolous beef between rappers AKA and Cassper Nyovest has given birth to yet another untrue hashtag that managed to land in the top five of the Twitter trends list on Tuesday morning.

#AKAJoinsFamilyTree was probably started by “AM Twitter”, otherwise known as “Night Shift Twitter” or “Midnight Twitter”, as a response to all the shade AKA's fans threw at Cassper's fans.

AKA took to Twitter on Monday to instruct his fans to “attack” Cassper's camp with him in the lead.

This was after the rapper picked up that Cassper's album had apparently dropped from the number one spot to spot number 72 on some music chart that he referred to as “bogus”.

The Bhovamania rapper probably scheduled and dedicated his whole Monday to issuing spicy clapbacks to his “haters” (read mainly Cassper's fans).

The clapbacks definitely got his fans going!

Here are a few of AKA's scathing clapbacks! 

The response to the fire that AKA and his army ignited on the TL came courtesy of AM Twitter, with the help of some Tsibipians.

They decided that the amount of dedication AKA showed through always tracking the success of Cassper's latest album Any Minute Now, must mean he's “secretly” a Family Tree member.

That logic gave birth to #AKAJoinsFamilyTree.

Here are the top reactions that popped up when Mzansi woke up and realised that #AKAJoinsFamilyTree was trending.

