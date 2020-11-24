Cassper’s fans counter shade from Megacy with #AKAjoinsFamilyTree
The frivolous beef between rappers AKA and Cassper Nyovest has given birth to yet another untrue hashtag that managed to land in the top five of the Twitter trends list on Tuesday morning.
#AKAJoinsFamilyTree was probably started by “AM Twitter”, otherwise known as “Night Shift Twitter” or “Midnight Twitter”, as a response to all the shade AKA's fans threw at Cassper's fans.
AKA took to Twitter on Monday to instruct his fans to “attack” Cassper's camp with him in the lead.
This was after the rapper picked up that Cassper's album had apparently dropped from the number one spot to spot number 72 on some music chart that he referred to as “bogus”.
How the fuck do you flex about being number 1 on a bogus chart then drop to 72 in 24 hours?!?! 😂😂😂😂😂 EGG. ON. FACE. 🍳— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 23, 2020
Heal. Y’all dropped 65 places in 24hrs ... and what’s worse, is your commander flexed his heart out yesterday 😂😂😂😂 ... I can’t believe it 😂😂😂😂 ... https://t.co/tZh4bQgLg7— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 23, 2020
The Bhovamania rapper probably scheduled and dedicated his whole Monday to issuing spicy clapbacks to his “haters” (read mainly Cassper's fans).
The clapbacks definitely got his fans going!
Don’t get sensitive now. Today the MEGACY is going to eat you alive for all that shit you talked.— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 23, 2020
Here are a few of AKA's scathing clapbacks!
Don’t insult me. Y’all tried to discredit me and my megacy now you eating poo!!!!! https://t.co/5TpIfWrxWm— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 23, 2020
Where were you when people were telling me all types of shit? Did you tell them to “grow up”? .... of course not. You know what ... you too! BOW TO THE GOD OF AFRICAN HIP HOP. https://t.co/ytPVqWYpvT— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 23, 2020
Y’all shaded me with the utmost dedication ... you made your bed now sleep!!!! 🛌 https://t.co/VNv36GYXlk— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 23, 2020
The response to the fire that AKA and his army ignited on the TL came courtesy of AM Twitter, with the help of some Tsibipians.
They decided that the amount of dedication AKA showed through always tracking the success of Cassper's latest album Any Minute Now, must mean he's “secretly” a Family Tree member.
That logic gave birth to #AKAJoinsFamilyTree.
Here are the top reactions that popped up when Mzansi woke up and realised that #AKAJoinsFamilyTree was trending.
#AKAJoinsFamilyTree— Whoooooooo (@thandophakela) November 23, 2020
Megacy when they wake up later today 💀 pic.twitter.com/nlAVhvwTsj
The nightshift gang is very dangerous 😂😂😂 Even Aka doesn't know he has joined Casspers label #AKAJoinsFamilyTree pic.twitter.com/Mxw80lzYKQ— 🇮🇹 Bongani_Magazi🇿🇦 (@BlaqBray) November 24, 2020
The way Aka EP is trash it's deafening even his fans can't defend it, if you have counterargument with them on Aka EP being trash they end up telling you about Banana🍌 deluxe edition. That amount of being hopeless with Aka EP. 😂😂😂#AKAJoinsFamilyTree pic.twitter.com/dIfh4rr6FO— Not Domain Marley (@AzaniaBlacks) November 24, 2020
#AKAJoinsFamilyTree— C H A B E D I (@IamChabza) November 23, 2020
Cass when he sees the hashtag: pic.twitter.com/YCHXRkYEfn
Tsibipians always fall for the megacy trap 😂😂 #AKAJoinsFamilyTree pic.twitter.com/6qgIMzX1bf— Rabbit Teeth 🐹🐹 (@DonknowMcgrego) November 24, 2020
I guess if you can't beat them...join them #AKAJoinsFamilyTree pic.twitter.com/DQnXstgW3n— RUDY #STARSEED #THIRDEYEQUEEN💟💟💟 (@Rudystreetalk) November 23, 2020