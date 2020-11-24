TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans want Mam' Sonto to 'kill' Detective Mahlasela as things get heated!

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
24 November 2020 - 18:00
Veteran actress Connie Chiume plays Mam' Sonto on Gomora.
Veteran actress Connie Chiume plays Mam' Sonto on Gomora.
Image: Instagram/Connie Chiume

Gomora's God-loving gangster queen Mam' Sonto is under serious investigation from both detective Mahlasela and her very own “Thati Mababy” and it has reached a point where Sonto's fans are ready for her to kill the detective so the investigation can “die”.

Obviously not used to seeing Mam' Sonto under pressure, her fans are not coping with the suspense and the stress that comes with supporting the villain when it looks like the long arm of the law may finally catch up with her. Having had the police in her pocket, Mam' Sonto has been living her best criminal life — undisturbed — until the shiny new detective Mahlasela started making her life difficult.

Untangling one thread after the other of Sonto's carefully woven criminal cover-ups, Mahlasela has been like a dog with a bone. He is determined to arrest Mam'Sonto one way or the other, for one or a couple of the crimes he's certain she committed over the years, including hijacking her son-in-law (Mbongeni) and essentially murdering him ... even though it was Ntokozo who pulled the trigger.

A snippet into what this week holds for Gomora fans, showed them that Mahlasela will have Mam' Sonto sweating bullets when the good detective manages to tie the murder weapon that killed Mbongeni to Ntokozo and goes on to arrest him.

Meanwhile, fans don't like the fact that their “Chuck Norris” is breathing through the wound and their suggestion is that Mam' Sonto should just “get rid” of the detective!

See their reactions below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Former 'The Queen' actor Kabelo Moalusi joins the cast of 'Gomora'

Actor Kabelo Moalusi is going to bring some law and order to 'Gomora'!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

IN MEMES | 'Gomora' opens up dialogue on older women raping young boys

Poor Teddy was confused the whole time ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | Zodwa gives 'Gomora' fans another iconic remix of a proverb & they love it!

"Zodwa really said "you can't judge a cover by its book without a plastic', and I saw sparks because it made soooo much sense," one tweep wrote.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

IN MEMES | 'Gomora' fans worry about Teddy's innocence thanks to ‘hot new teacher’

That "wet dream" scene left "Gomora" fans worried about their "innocent" lil Teddy.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Duduzane Zuma shuts down Thuli Phongolo dating rumours: 'I don't know her' TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi shows up P-Diddy with a video of his excellent swimming skills TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Sbahle Mpisane & Rorisang Thandekiso totes owned the #JohnVuligate ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Busiswa claps back at body-shaming: 'Don’t stress yourself about my body, young ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper Nyovest opens up about Malawian roots leading up to concert in Malawi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X