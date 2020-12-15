TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Pearl Thusi puts her own twist on the #DuduzaneChallenge

15 December 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Pearl Thusi serves her version of the #DuduzaneChallenge.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

As the #DuduzaneChallenge continues to cause chaos on the internet with videos of people strutting their power walks, actress Pearl Thusi has shut the net down after flexing on her own version called the “Land Edition”

The actress took to social media and filmed herself wearing a full camouflage-detailed outfit showing off how much garden space she owned. 

With Big Zulu’s iMali Eningi featuring Riky Rick and Intaba Yase Dubai playing in her flex video, Pearl can be seen giving Mzansi the twirl as she shows off her killa body with the backdrop of her massive garden space. 

Pearl made it clear that she was all about investing in land and her followers were left in awe about how focused she was about acquiring property. 

In March, Pearl got tongues wagging when she revealed she bought a new home with a huge garden.

While many were super proud of Pearl acquiring new property, her bestie DJ Zinhle  flexed about how proud she was of her best friend for buying a new home for herself and her two daughters.

Zinhle took to social media to share her excitement with a video of Pearl’s new crib.

“Guys, my best friend is incredibly inspiring. Look at this home she just acquired for herself and her babies. I'm proud of you, Pearl.”

In the video, Pearl can be seen running around her huge garden with Zinhle directing her.

“It's a long one I know ... the house is too big,” Zinhle said with pride.

Zinhle also marked the day as a “blessed day”. 

