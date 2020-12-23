TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | Nasty C on his acting debut

23 December 2020 - 09:00 By Masego Seemela
Nasty C talks about his first acting gig.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Woah! A lot has happened in 2020, and one of those things was rapper Nasty C making his acting debut on the Netflix original SA series Blood & Water.

In May, Nasty C opened up about venturing into the world of acting, telling the TshisaPOD he didn't find it hard to embody the character.

“I guess it'll be about putting on a character and being mindful of the little details.” 

Nasty said he tried to be as convincing as possible in his role, and even enlisted the help of celebrated actress Kate Liquorish as acting coach.

“I really had to embody the character. It was easy because it was very close to what I do for a living. I play a producer in the series, whereas in real life I'm a rapper and a producer.” 

LISTEN TO WHAT HE HAD TO SAY:

The series tells the story of a girl who engineers a transfer to a prestigious school to investigate the 17-year-old cold case of her older sister's abduction at birth. The series made its premiere on the streaming service on May 20.

The Eazy hitmaker also emotionally spoke about how his late mother would have been proud to see him on screens.

He said he felt the role was a blessing from his late mother, who died when he was only 11-months-old. 

“I think my mother would be proud of me, wherever she is. These are all blessings she made sure I got to reach.”

He also dished the deets about his first day on set, and admitted he was a ball of nerves.

“I was excited more than anything as it was something I've always wanted to do. Acting has always been a part of my plans.

“My team told me about the role as they believed it would be really dope to have a young African artist embody that character. I couldn't miss it.” 

