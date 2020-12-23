LISTEN | Nasty C on his acting debut

Woah! A lot has happened in 2020, and one of those things was rapper Nasty C making his acting debut on the Netflix original SA series Blood & Water.

In May, Nasty C opened up about venturing into the world of acting, telling the TshisaPOD he didn't find it hard to embody the character.

“I guess it'll be about putting on a character and being mindful of the little details.”

Nasty said he tried to be as convincing as possible in his role, and even enlisted the help of celebrated actress Kate Liquorish as acting coach.

“I really had to embody the character. It was easy because it was very close to what I do for a living. I play a producer in the series, whereas in real life I'm a rapper and a producer.”

LISTEN TO WHAT HE HAD TO SAY: