Recap: SA celebs flew the flag on Beyoncé's epic visual album

When it was revealed some of Mzansi's faves had scooped the chance to work with superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter on Black Is King, not even a pandemic could dim the pride.

Beyoncé's visual album sent the country into celebratory mood as fans found out local stars Nandi Madida, Warren Masemola, John Kani, Connie Chiume, Nyaniso Dzedze and Moonchild flew the flag on Queen Bey's album.

The project also features Bey's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams and Childish Gambino.

The film was shot in several locations around the world, including Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal.

As the entire country continued to stan, Busiswa, who shot visuals for My Power, and Queen B gave fans a glimpse of what it felt like to work on the project.

In a series of videos, Busiswa spilled the tea on the project, and how she felt flying first class to Los Angeles in the US





“It was my first time in first class. We got on a plane and dropped in LA. I connected with Moonchild in LA. What you have to understand is that both Moonchild and I are from Eastern Cape, and we were in LA together to do what felt like the most incredible project we were ever going to be a part of.

"We didn't know anything, we had no details, we just presented ourselves. We were just showing up,” she said.

The Lahla hitmaker revealed how she was holding back when she started, but was quickly encouraged to “go hard”, and this was when she left everything on the set.

She said after a few takes, Beyoncé gave her a young round of applause and said: “Girl, you're a beast!”

Singer Nandi revealed she was personally asked by Beyoncé to join Black Is King





She opened up about her relationship with Beyoncé and what being recognised by Queen Bey meant, and how she changed her world.

In an interview with MacG on Podcast and Chill with MacG, Nandi revealed Queen Bey insisted on her joining her production, and she was star-struck!

“The part that is very surreal to me to this day is how she was adamant about having me be a part of this. She knows me like that.

"Someone called my team saying: 'We have a very important production Nandi might be interested in. We can't say the name (of the artist) but trust me, it is one of, if not, the biggest artist of all time.'”



Actor Nyaniso opened up on Instagram about working with Beyonce on Black Is King, calling it a dream come true





He played the main role of Simba on Bey's visual album.

Nyaniso took to social media and answered questions about working closely with Beyoncé.

“It still feels like a prayer. Something that I take deep breaths to truly embrace. I felt safe and supported. Everyone holds a warm environment in the team,” he said.

Nyaniso said the most touching scene for him which was the stand-off between Scar and Simba.

Speaking to eNCA about her experience of being in the film, Moonchild described it as surreal

"I didn't know which song I was doing it for but what I knew was that whatever I was doing, I had to give it my all. The film is celebrating black culture in a time when black people have to be reminded that they're magic and should accept the fact that everything is possible."