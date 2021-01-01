TshisaLIVE

Picture timeline: A year of marriage for Somizi and Mohale

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
01 January 2021 - 08:00
Somizi and Mohale have been married for more than a year.
Image: Somizi's Instagram

It's been just over a year since Somizi and Mohale tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding, and they continue to gush over each other on social media like they just met.

The couple celebrated the first of their two lavish weddings on September 28 last year at Mohale's family home in Kibler Park, Johannesburg, The festivities were attended by some of the most famous faces in Mzansi, including Bonang Matheba, Sonia Mbele, Cassper Nyovest, Lerato Kganyago, Vusi Nova, Pearl Thusi, Caster Semenya and Julius Malema.

They followed it with white wedding in January this year. With a super VIP guest list, fans got a glimpse of the ceremonies in their four-part Showmax series, Somizi & Mohale: The Union.

Getting candid about their first year as a married couple, Somizi told fans in September there were a lot of things people didn't tell them about being newlyweds which they wanted to share to help others.

“I feel like there's a lot of things we were not told by newlyweds that could be helpful to anyone who is about to get married, but whatever it is that we have experienced got us to where we are today,” he said.

Besides the advice, “Somhale” have often shown what love is by flaunting theirs all over the TL.

Here is a timeline of their love in 2020:

