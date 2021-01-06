TshisaLIVE

Thandiswa Mazwai: 'Imagine another government doing for us what home should do, instead of looting'

06 January 2021 - 13:19
Thandiswa Mazwai shared her concerns about SA musicians and artists during the lockdown.
Thandiswa Mazwai shared her concerns about SA musicians and artists during the lockdown.
Image: Instagram/Thandiswa Mazwai

The struggle of SA artists during the Covid-19 pandemic continues, as many are left with no jobs and incomes.

On Tuesday, musician Thandiswa Mazwai applauded European countries for assisting certain SA jazz musicians with Covid-19 relief funds.

In a series of tweets, the Nizalwa Ngobani hitmaker said some European governments were paying jazz musicians a Covid-19 grant every month, funding she and her band only received once in SA.

According to Thandiswa, she and her entire band and staff only received R20,000 from the Covid-19 relief fund. She said the money helped them buy some groceries in April.

She expressed gratitude to countries willing to help musicians during the pandemic, saying at least those artists are not losing their minds worrying about money.

Thandiswa also took a swipe at the SA government for not doing enough for local artists, saying “imagine another government doing for us what home [SA] should do, instead of looting”.

In March last year, minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa announced a R150m relief fund to assist artists, athletes and technical personnel.

However, artists and entertainers continue to express their frustrations with the department after not receiving payments from the Covid-19 relief fund.

Other artists who have slammed the department in the past include Rami Chuene, Kelly Khumalo, AKA, Simphiwe Dana and Nokuthula Mavuso.

