Thandiswa Mazwai: 'Imagine another government doing for us what home should do, instead of looting'
The struggle of SA artists during the Covid-19 pandemic continues, as many are left with no jobs and incomes.
On Tuesday, musician Thandiswa Mazwai applauded European countries for assisting certain SA jazz musicians with Covid-19 relief funds.
In a series of tweets, the Nizalwa Ngobani hitmaker said some European governments were paying jazz musicians a Covid-19 grant every month, funding she and her band only received once in SA.
Bazala did you know that some European government is paying South African jazz musicians a covid grant every month? 👀 not me but some fam are getting it.— Daughter of Belede the tyrant (@thandiswamazwai) January 5, 2021
French govt gives artists a grant even without Covid. I had a lover who lived there and she was not even French. https://t.co/wSrORsSWJa— Daughter of Belede the tyrant (@thandiswamazwai) January 5, 2021
According to Thandiswa, she and her entire band and staff only received R20,000 from the Covid-19 relief fund. She said the money helped them buy some groceries in April.
She expressed gratitude to countries willing to help musicians during the pandemic, saying at least those artists are not losing their minds worrying about money.
And the musicians sang #asinamali The worst thing you can do to an artists is have them obsessing about bills not music! This situation is killing our creative boners.— Daughter of Belede the tyrant (@thandiswamazwai) January 5, 2021
Thandiswa also took a swipe at the SA government for not doing enough for local artists, saying “imagine another government doing for us what home [SA] should do, instead of looting”.
In March last year, minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa announced a R150m relief fund to assist artists, athletes and technical personnel.
However, artists and entertainers continue to express their frustrations with the department after not receiving payments from the Covid-19 relief fund.
Other artists who have slammed the department in the past include Rami Chuene, Kelly Khumalo, AKA, Simphiwe Dana and Nokuthula Mavuso.