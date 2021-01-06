Thandiswa Mazwai: 'Imagine another government doing for us what home should do, instead of looting'

The struggle of SA artists during the Covid-19 pandemic continues, as many are left with no jobs and incomes.

On Tuesday, musician Thandiswa Mazwai applauded European countries for assisting certain SA jazz musicians with Covid-19 relief funds.

In a series of tweets, the Nizalwa Ngobani hitmaker said some European governments were paying jazz musicians a Covid-19 grant every month, funding she and her band only received once in SA.