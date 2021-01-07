TshisaLIVE

Psyfo mourns the loss of his mother

07 January 2021 - 11:00
Sidwell 'Psyfo' Ngwenya penned a heartfelt letter to his mother, opera singer June Kraus.
Image: Psyfo/ Instagram

TV personality Sidwell “Psyfo” Ngwenya is heartbroken as he mourns the loss of his mother, well-known opera singer, June “Diva” Kraus.

Taking to Instagram with a heartfelt dedication, the star thanked his mom for the life she gave him through the years. Psyfo also mentioned that his mother led a fulfilling life and passed away while pursuing her passion: travel.

“Thank you for everything you ever did for me. You gave me a new destiny and a chance for a better life. As heartbreaking as it is to type this, I am also happy that you lived a full life and took your last breath doing what you love doing most, travelling to other countries. We will miss you and love you always,” wrote Psyfo.

June adopted Psyfo when he was 11 years old after his biological mom passed away. June was a notable opera singer herself, performing for the likes of Nelson Mandela.

With all the love pouring in for the singer, Psyfo's wifey Aamirah also took to social media with a tribute for her mother-in-law.

“So many memories and stories to share about mama June. But most importantly, thank you for welcoming me into your family and home ... to our diva in Africa,” wrote Aamirah.

