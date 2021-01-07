Psyfo mourns the loss of his mother

TV personality Sidwell “Psyfo” Ngwenya is heartbroken as he mourns the loss of his mother, well-known opera singer, June “Diva” Kraus.

Taking to Instagram with a heartfelt dedication, the star thanked his mom for the life she gave him through the years. Psyfo also mentioned that his mother led a fulfilling life and passed away while pursuing her passion: travel.

“Thank you for everything you ever did for me. You gave me a new destiny and a chance for a better life. As heartbreaking as it is to type this, I am also happy that you lived a full life and took your last breath doing what you love doing most, travelling to other countries. We will miss you and love you always,” wrote Psyfo.