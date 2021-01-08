TshisaLIVE

Shimza says your work ethic will save you from the pandemic

08 January 2021 - 07:00
Shimza said there is no time to sit and wait during the lockdown.
Image: Instagram/ Shimza

African Woman hitmaker Shimza has advised his followers that there is no time to waste during the coronavirus pandemic when it comes to the grind.

The musician and businessman often takes to the TL with pearls of wisdom and food for thought for young hopefuls.

This week, the star said that thinking outside the box and keeping those productivity levels at 100% will save you from the devastation of the pandemic.

“The only thing that’s going to get us through this is our work ethic and ability to think outside of what we know during normal times. This is no time to sit and wait!” wrote Shimza.

Many of the Congo Congo hitmaker's devoted fans praised the star for his consistent advice to improve their lives. Here are some oif the responses to his tweet:

However, not everyone agreed with the star's  lesson for success. A tweep criticised Shimza, saying that it is easy advice for him to dish out given that he has the resources.

But the DJ wasn't going to take the criticism lying down!

“Sit and look for all the excuses you want, good luck.

“Can’t debate this brother. Like I said, enjoy the excuses because you want to base your life on how others move. Again, enjoy your excuses,” replied Shimza.

The star has commented on the trials and tribulations of the Covid-19 pandemic in the past. In 2020, Shimza said that he had submitted a proposal to Minister Nathi Mthethwa for artists to be able to continue with events on television.

However, he said that he received no response.

“Supporting this would have meant less people would go out to watch their favourite artists perform because they would do it from the comfort of their home.

“This would potentially cut down on gatherings but at the same time not take from the artists income because we also need to work. Many might think entertainment is just games but many lives are suffering and are not being recognised, ra Zama but we need assistance. Ra kopa,” tweeted the star.

