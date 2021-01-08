Shimza says your work ethic will save you from the pandemic

African Woman hitmaker Shimza has advised his followers that there is no time to waste during the coronavirus pandemic when it comes to the grind.

The musician and businessman often takes to the TL with pearls of wisdom and food for thought for young hopefuls.

This week, the star said that thinking outside the box and keeping those productivity levels at 100% will save you from the devastation of the pandemic.

“The only thing that’s going to get us through this is our work ethic and ability to think outside of what we know during normal times. This is no time to sit and wait!” wrote Shimza.