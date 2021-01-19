Penny Lebyane on why she doesn’t post her daughter on social media

While she strives by all means to protect her loved ones from the public eye, in August last year Penny opened up about finally finding her voice and showing the world her true self.

The outspoken radio personality told True Love she made a conscious effort to suppress her truth but sometimes couldn't bring herself to overlook certain things.

She said her time as host on e.TV's Sunrise helped build her confidence and get over the opinions of others.

“I had to get over my own fear of the opinions people held about me. I had closed up, so I had to learn to trust my voice again and not think 'If I speak my mind this person's going to reject me and I won't get the job'.”

She also opened up on Twitter about the challenges of the entertainment industry and vowed not to keep quiet or try to impress people.

“I’ve buried too many people to keep quiet and, personally, I spent 10 days in a psychiatric ward because of the entertainment industry BS, especially #BlackRadio to suck my thumb [and] bury my head.”