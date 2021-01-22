IN MEMES | Fans heartbroken for Ntokozo from 'Gomora' after parents disown him
Fans of Gomora are concerned that by disowning their attention-seeking teenage son Ntokozo, Melusi and Gladys have done the worst thing any parent can do to a troubled teen and it will all end in tears.
Viewers of the popular telenovela watched with fascination over the past few weeks as Ntokozo kept pushing his parents’ buttons. From mouthing off to blatantly embarrassing his parents, Ntokozo has done everything in his power to piss off his folks.
On Thursday night, he finally pushed them over their respective thresholds with his nonsense.
Ntokozo's naive attempt to get his parents to shower him with attention instead of material things literally ended in him being disowned by the people he hoped would smother him with love as a reaction to his behaviour.
Now fans are worried that by disowning him, his parents may have given Ntokozo a license to waste his future. Having already killed a man and been witness to many other despicable things, fans think Ntokozo is two-minutes away from devoting his life to being Mazet's Clyde and a gangster for life.
Many Tweeps worry Ntokozo will never be able to get back on the “straight and narrow”, while others feel his parents gave up on him too quickly. Some feel sorry for the mama's boy who they believe has landed in the lion's den.
Check out the mixed reactions below:
