TshisaLIVE

Tumi Morake bids heartfelt farewell to friend, one of the medics killed in Netcare helicopter crash

“A man I admired on so many levels. A no-nonsense guy with a wicked sense of humour ... Robala ka kagisho, Rudolph.”

26 January 2021 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Comedian and actress Tumi Morake is bidding farewell to her friend Rudolph who died in the Netcare chopper crash.
Comedian and actress Tumi Morake is bidding farewell to her friend Rudolph who died in the Netcare chopper crash.
Image: Tumi Morake/ Instagram

Actress and comedian Tumi Morake has shared her last words to a man she “admired on so many levels” who was one of the five medics killed in the Netcare 911 helicopter crash  in KwaZulu-Natal.

Dr Kgopotso Rudolph Mononyane, an anaesthetist, was one of five people who died when the Netcare medical helicopter went down on January 21.

According to TimesLIVE, Rudolph was meant to leave Johannesburg’s Milpark Hospital as part of a medical crew flying to Durban to transport a critically ill patient.

However, that flight was put on hold when the doctor was called in to try to save the life of minister Jackson Mthembu. In spite of the medical team's best efforts, Mthembu succumbed to complications related to Covid-19.

Shortly after, Rudolph boarded the medical flight to Durban which unfortunately crashed near Bergville, killing all on board, on Thursday afternoon.

Taking to Instagram, Tumi poured her heart out about her friend, describing the doctor as a “no-nonsense guy with a wicked sense of humour”.

She also revealed that their last conversation was Rudolph's wish for God's protection over the comedian's life. However, since his tragic death, Tumi expressed that she prayed that God protect and comfort the doctor's family during this heartbreaking time.

“A man I admired on so many levels. A no-nonsense guy with a wicked sense of humour. Last time we spoke his parting shot was for God to cover me. Now I pray that God cover his wife and children. Robala ka kagisho, Rudolph,” she emotionally wrote.

READ MORE

Tumi Morake pens heartfelt letter to her body

'I love you ne my chubby-wubby, my hug me tightly. I know there’s still plenty of mileage left in you yet'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Four times SA topped the Netflix watch list

SA came repping for Netflix and chill time!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Inspiring moments from Mzansi's female faces who encouraged #bodypositive

SA Celebs reminded us of the importance of loving your body.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Boity: It’s refreshing that I can take snuff in public without anyone giving me weird looks

Boity called for more black owned companies to make and sell their own brand of snuff.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Rachel Kolisi is back, live & direct with new moves!' - Siya & Rachel ... TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA is proud of daughter Kairo on her first day of 'big' school TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang reassures fan that she's fine & 'enjoying life' on her social media break TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Ask nicely, bathong!' - Boity slams pushy businesses 'demanding' she tags them TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Maphorisa hits back at amapiano hate on the TL: 'We started this sh*t' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X