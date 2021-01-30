WATCH | Bontle Moloi on why cheating isn’t a 'deal-breaker' in her marriage!

Dancer and choreographer Bontle Moloi (née Modiselle) has offered an explanation to her fans on why she and her hubby Priddy Ugly have previously shared that cheating is not a deal-breaker for them.

The mother of one, sat down with MacG on his Podcast and Chill where she talked about her career, marriage and her stance on cheating, among other issues.

Viewers were glued to their seats as Bontle left nothing unsaid on all aspects of her life. Her fans were particularly drawn in by her explanation of previously made comments that cheating is not a deal-breaker for them.

“For us cheating is not a deal-breaker in our relationship. Without invalidating anyone’s experiences ... there are a lot of conversations, there are a lot of experiences, a lot of things that have happened to inform such a decision. So us deciding or me feeling right now as Bontle that to me cheating is not a deal-breaker is just really how I feel ...

“That type of circumstance is not something that would get in the way of our relationship,” she said in conversation with MacG.

Watch the full interview below, jump to 44:00 for the juicy bits: