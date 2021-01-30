WATCH | Bontle Moloi on why cheating isn’t a 'deal-breaker' in her marriage!
Dancer and choreographer Bontle Moloi (née Modiselle) has offered an explanation to her fans on why she and her hubby Priddy Ugly have previously shared that cheating is not a deal-breaker for them.
The mother of one, sat down with MacG on his Podcast and Chill where she talked about her career, marriage and her stance on cheating, among other issues.
Viewers were glued to their seats as Bontle left nothing unsaid on all aspects of her life. Her fans were particularly drawn in by her explanation of previously made comments that cheating is not a deal-breaker for them.
“For us cheating is not a deal-breaker in our relationship. Without invalidating anyone’s experiences ... there are a lot of conversations, there are a lot of experiences, a lot of things that have happened to inform such a decision. So us deciding or me feeling right now as Bontle that to me cheating is not a deal-breaker is just really how I feel ...
“That type of circumstance is not something that would get in the way of our relationship,” she said in conversation with MacG.
Watch the full interview below, jump to 44:00 for the juicy bits:
Bontle simply explained that after all she's invested in Priddy and in their relationship, she would rather have breaking up as a last resort.
“The man that I’m with, that I’ve built my life with all of these years, is a man that is worth all of that. I am willing to put myself in that type of position for him to do the same thing because he has proven to be a man worthy of that and I have proven myself.”
While cheating isn't a “big deal” to Bontle, she made it clear that GBV most definitely is a deal-breaker for her.
Bontle and Priddy have been pushing the #lovelivesheremovement for more than 10 years. The pair have evolved, both individually and as a couple and are now happily married and proud parents of the totally adorable baby Afrika.
In 2020, on his woman's 30th birthday, Priddy penned a heartfelt letter to her. He took to Instagram and poured his heart out on how happy and grateful he was to have a woman like Bontle.
“This is a manifestation of love like no other, you’ve aged so gracefully, so beautifully. You’re finer, smarter, wiser, more experienced, more confident and just as happy, and humble as you were when I met you all those years back,
“You’ve never let the bitterness that life dishes out sometimes wither your faith, your love and your humanity. I’ve watched you in awe,” wrote Priddy.