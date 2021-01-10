WATCH | This is how Bontle and Priddy are kicking off 2021
Mzansi's favourite couple, Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle, have started the New Year on a good note ... on top of the world.
The couple, who keep leaving the socials with some hope that real love still exists, shared visuals of their time on a mountain offering breathtaking views.
This was their way to help kick-start 2021 on a “high note”.
With his woman seen by his side, Priddy took to Instagram and shared a video of him and Bontle loved-up on a mountain peak.
“There’s not a mountain out of reach ... it’s a rumble in the jungle. Every mountain got a peak. Happy New Year, wishing you all more health, more wealth and more life ...”
Bontle and Priddy have been pushing #loveliveshere for the past ten years and now being proud parents of baby Afrika, there's no doubt that these two were meant to be.
Earlier last year on his beautiful woman's 30th birthday, Priddy penned a heartfelt letter to her. He took to Instagram and poured his heart out on how happy and grateful he was to have a woman like Bontle.
“This is a manifestation of love like no other, you’ve aged so gracefully, so beautifully. You’re finer, smarter, wiser, more experienced, more confident and just as happy, and humble as you were when I met you all those years back,
“You’ve never let the bitterness that life dishes out sometimes wither your faith, your love and your humanity. I’ve watched you in awe,” wrote Priddy.