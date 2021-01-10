WATCH | This is how Bontle and Priddy are kicking off 2021

Mzansi's favourite couple, Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle, have started the New Year on a good note ... on top of the world.

The couple, who keep leaving the socials with some hope that real love still exists, shared visuals of their time on a mountain offering breathtaking views.

This was their way to help kick-start 2021 on a “high note”.

With his woman seen by his side, Priddy took to Instagram and shared a video of him and Bontle loved-up on a mountain peak.

“There’s not a mountain out of reach ... it’s a rumble in the jungle. Every mountain got a peak. Happy New Year, wishing you all more health, more wealth and more life ...”