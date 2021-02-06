WATCH | Kelly Khumalo to her future husband on having babies: ‘I am not ruining myself again’

After having cosmetic surgery, singer and media personality Kelly Khumalo doesn't see herself having more children.

In a video shared to Instagram, the star said after undergoing cosmetic surgical procedures like liposuction she's not “ruining herself” again.

“My future husband, you will have to settle for this. I am not ruining myself again. You will have to settle for the fact that I do not want more babies, If you want more, you're going to have money for me to buy another tummy and this time it will be tough,” Kelly said.