'I hope you knew how much I love you': Pearl Thusi misses her late father

Actress Pearl Thusi recently got vulnerable on her Instagram as she remembered her late father, Bhekizizwe Thusi, and reminisced about the fond memories they shared.

Pearl lost her father early last year and this week took to her social media to share a throwback video of them sharing a special moment.

In the video, Pearl and her daddy are seen sharing a joke — that is inaudible — and giggling.

The actress captioned the brief video with a message that expressed her feelings, now that she is living in a world without his physical presence. She said she hoped her father knew just how much she loves and misses him.

“I hope you knew how much I love you ... how much I miss you. And even how I forget you’re gone. It’s almost a year later and I still have to remind myself that you’re no longer here,” she wrote.

