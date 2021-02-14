'I hope you knew how much I love you': Pearl Thusi misses her late father
Actress Pearl Thusi recently got vulnerable on her Instagram as she remembered her late father, Bhekizizwe Thusi, and reminisced about the fond memories they shared.
Pearl lost her father early last year and this week took to her social media to share a throwback video of them sharing a special moment.
In the video, Pearl and her daddy are seen sharing a joke — that is inaudible — and giggling.
The actress captioned the brief video with a message that expressed her feelings, now that she is living in a world without his physical presence. She said she hoped her father knew just how much she loves and misses him.
“I hope you knew how much I love you ... how much I miss you. And even how I forget you’re gone. It’s almost a year later and I still have to remind myself that you’re no longer here,” she wrote.
Watch the video below:
Last year, Pearl celebrated her 32nd birthday with traces of sadness because it was the first time the actress had celebrated turning a year older without her daddy.
The actress, revealed on her birthday that her father had died.
Fans and industry mates flooded her social media with the best wishes for her day. Pearl thanked them and then went on to her Instagram Stories to share the sad news with her followers.
She broke her silence by saying, “1st one without you daddy”.
The actress has previously shared that her relationship with her father wasn't always great due to some past issues.
However, the pair had worked out their differences and it seems like losing him — years after losing her mother — affected her deeply.