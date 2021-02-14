Pearl Modiadie says pregnancy further deteriorated her eyesight

Media personality and new mama Pearl Modiadie has shared that pregnancy has contributed to her eyesight deteriorating further and sparked a conversation with other new mothers on her TL.

It's common knowledge that being pregnant and birthing a child is a taxing experience in many aspects for women, but people hardly talk about the negative effects of the hormonal imbalance, such as bad eyesight.

Pearl took to her Instagram to ignite the conversation with other women about experiencing the deterioration of their eyesight post-partum when she went to get a new pair of spectacles.

“So during pregnancy changes in hormones, metabolism, fluid retention and blood circulation can affect your eyes and eyesight and my eye test today revealed my vision has further deteriorated because of it. Any moms experienced this too?” asked Pearl.