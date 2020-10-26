TshisaLIVE

Pearl Modiadie defends former Miss SA Sasha-Lee against new wave of body-shamers

“No one can comment about her weight any more.”

26 October 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Pearl Modiadie is defending former Miss SA Sasha-Lee from body shamers.
Pearl Modiadie is defending former Miss SA Sasha-Lee from body shamers.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Modiadie

Since the crowning of the new Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida on Saturday, media personality Pearl Modiadie is glad former title-holder Sasha-Lee Olivier will no longer be dealing with body shamers.

The media personality shared her views on the amount of hate and body shaming Sasha received during her reign as Miss SA with people constantly commenting on her weight and making unnecessary speculation.  

She took to Twitter and expressed how relieved she was for Sasha-Lee who would no longer be in the spotlight since handing over the crown to Shudufhadzo.

In June, Sasha-Lee slammed a “body shaming” City Press report, which speculated on whether she was pregnant.

Shortly after the article made the rounds on social media, the Miss SA organisation issued a statement disputing the claims. It said it would be taking legal action against the paper.

Sasha-Lee also responded to the article in an Instagram Live broadcast, saying she usually brushed “fake news” aside but she wanted to address the claims. 

“I know I’m not pregnant. I know who I am. I am comfortable in my skin. It’s not even about weight. It’s about every girl that hasn’t felt comfortable or like she does not fit in. You don’t have to fit in. Just be yourself. That’s all and that’s enough.

“I’m so disappointed in the fact that we’re supposed to be building each other up but we choose to break each other down. I hope this is a teachable moment for every single one of you.” 

READ MORE

Pearl Modiadie shares first snap after giving birth

“Three weeks post-partum and I’m starting to feel like myself again.”
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SNAPS | Pearl Modiadie serves gorgeousness galore in her maternity shoots

Pearl Modiadie was one glowing mummy-to-be!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

New mom Pearl Modiadie thanks SA for outpouring of love

"My heart is bursting with gratitude for my new chapter."
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Pearl Modiadie on welcoming her baby: Your father and I love you dearly

"I’ve longed for you. To finally have you here feels incredibly surreal..." Pearl said.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Shona Ferguson's royal treat for 'The Queen' team - ice cream all round TshisaLIVE
  2. Katlego Maboe addresses abuse and cheating allegations after viral video TshisaLIVE
  3. Rami Chuene was stopped by a Metro Police officer — all he wanted was to be ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Prince Kaybee labelled 'selfish' — No-one will drive his cars when he dies, he ... TshisaLIVE
  5. LOL! Black Coffee gets dragged for playing 'role model' game wrong TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained
'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
X