IN MEMES | Andile Mpisane's No. 10 jersey leaves tweeps hot & bothered!

Social media users are wilding out after finding out that Andile Mpisane has “awarded” himself the number 10 soccer jersey of the Royal AM FC, the soccer team owned by his wealthy mother and of which he's the chairperson.

Mzansi was shook last year when Andile was announced as the chairperson of the soccer team at just 19 years old, which made him the youngest chair in PSL history. Since then Andile has been making his dreams a reality, with his mother's help and he hasn't looked back!

The young man has also established himself as a gqom artist and has even won an international award for his music.

Andile also bagged himself the reality TV star tag when he featured on his family show Kwa MaMkhize where he left viewers speechless with the luxurious lifestyle he leads.