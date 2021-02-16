TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Andile Mpisane's No. 10 jersey leaves tweeps hot & bothered!

Not only is Andile the chairperson of his mother's soccer team Royal AM FC, he's also the team's No. 10 jersey holder.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
16 February 2021 - 13:00
Reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize and her son Andile Mpisane have a very close relationship and anything Andile wants, Andile gets!
Image: Supplied

Social media users are wilding out after finding out that Andile Mpisane has “awarded” himself the number 10 soccer jersey of the Royal AM FC, the soccer team owned by his wealthy mother and of which he's the chairperson.

Mzansi was shook last year when Andile was announced as the chairperson of the soccer team at just 19 years old, which made him the youngest chair in PSL history. Since then Andile has been making his dreams a reality, with his mother's help and he hasn't looked back!

The young man has also established himself as a gqom artist and has even won an international award for his music.

Andile also bagged himself the reality TV star tag when he featured on his family show Kwa MaMkhize where he left viewers speechless with the luxurious lifestyle he leads.

However, before he took time to focus on his music, business moves and building his celebrity status, Andile was honing his soccer skills and played as a midfielder for Royal Eagles in 2018.

Andile is now back in his soccer boots and made his debut on the soccer field this past Sunday.

His debut lit a fire on the TL, as tweeps were split over whether the chairperson is deserving of jersey number 10. The number 10 jersey is typically reserved for the best of the best in the team and tweeps aren't sure Andile fits the criteria.

Others were concerned about the young chair playing for a team his mother owns and the organisational and functional dynamics that may introduce.

So tweeps went crazy with the memes in reaction and even landed the young man on the Twitter trends list.

See for yourself below:

