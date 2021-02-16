IN MEMES | Andile Mpisane's No. 10 jersey leaves tweeps hot & bothered!
Not only is Andile the chairperson of his mother's soccer team Royal AM FC, he's also the team's No. 10 jersey holder.
Social media users are wilding out after finding out that Andile Mpisane has “awarded” himself the number 10 soccer jersey of the Royal AM FC, the soccer team owned by his wealthy mother and of which he's the chairperson.
Mzansi was shook last year when Andile was announced as the chairperson of the soccer team at just 19 years old, which made him the youngest chair in PSL history. Since then Andile has been making his dreams a reality, with his mother's help and he hasn't looked back!
The young man has also established himself as a gqom artist and has even won an international award for his music.
Andile also bagged himself the reality TV star tag when he featured on his family show Kwa MaMkhize where he left viewers speechless with the luxurious lifestyle he leads.
However, before he took time to focus on his music, business moves and building his celebrity status, Andile was honing his soccer skills and played as a midfielder for Royal Eagles in 2018.
Andile is now back in his soccer boots and made his debut on the soccer field this past Sunday.
His debut lit a fire on the TL, as tweeps were split over whether the chairperson is deserving of jersey number 10. The number 10 jersey is typically reserved for the best of the best in the team and tweeps aren't sure Andile fits the criteria.
Others were concerned about the young chair playing for a team his mother owns and the organisational and functional dynamics that may introduce.
So tweeps went crazy with the memes in reaction and even landed the young man on the Twitter trends list.
See for yourself below:
So Andile Mpisane went around to scout a new player for his own team but ended up buying himself and then unveiled himself, and chose jersey number 10 for himself now he plays whenever he wants to play even though he didn't train. pic.twitter.com/Ag09QI8dW2— Marxist (@Kgomo389) February 15, 2021
Andile Mpisane when they dont pass him the ball. pic.twitter.com/IJSOdFmxEX— Metal Face (@LindaMasilela2) February 15, 2021
Andile Mpisane when the coach tries to sub him during the game pic.twitter.com/KUuTUilAuC— VendaBoy (@kingbeams) February 15, 2021
Andile Mpisane the new Jomo Sono, chairman, cleaner, player, bus driver, etc pic.twitter.com/BkxIEOVmCT— Sipho Sithole (@sipho_bob) February 15, 2021
When I grow up I want to be Andile Mpisane pic.twitter.com/eSBHfoJN6l— #BoMmaBoysWorldWide 🌍 (@kgopotsopetro) February 15, 2021
Andile Mpisane is going to retire that #10 jersey once his music career picks up 😂 pic.twitter.com/aZpfet1MK2— #Account4Sale (@nel17brian) February 16, 2021
Andile Mpisane is the new Jomo Sono....he will soon be a coach while being a player in his own team... pic.twitter.com/rHrFjB2uvC— Lemonade®️🇿🇦 (@Lemo_m07) February 15, 2021
Andile Mpisane probably makes his teammates, technical staff, even the coach dance during half-time to boost their moral. pic.twitter.com/dQLqrkZogb— MduZero11 (@MduZero11) February 15, 2021
Andile Mpisane during half time pic.twitter.com/i5db0XedvC— bare tingz (@GarrySteez) February 15, 2021
I'm sure Andile Mpisane is always Man of the Match even if he played 2 minutes. 🤣👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/EBlX3u9eA7— Sphamandla Shoba (@Zestgod_47) February 15, 2021
I don't watch soccer but I would definitely watch Andile Mpisane play pic.twitter.com/7mrslsKics— basotho princess👑 (@paleass) February 15, 2021
They say Andile Mpisane is also a receptionist pic.twitter.com/Z0aXL1nSiJ— Tommy wako Maf'town (@tommysedu) February 15, 2021
His team mate must report nepotism— 🍟ᴷʰᵃᵇᵃᶻᵉˡᵃ🍟 (@Dazeenho) February 15, 2021
Andile Mpisane can't be given jersey no.10 because it's his family team
He's the next jomo sono pic.twitter.com/slvJfQnwkJ