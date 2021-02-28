WATCH | AKA & Kairo’s young car jamming session is the cutest thing!
Rapper AKA made it his mission to give the megacy worthy content this week, and wrapped up a week full of nothing but good news and good vibes with a feel-good video with his superstar daughter Kairo Forbes.
After starting the week with news of his engagement to his girlfriend Nelli Tembe and later surprising his fans with the much-anticipated music video for his single Finessin’, AKA has been on a high . His latest video showing him and is daughter having a young dance session in the car was the cherry on top.
The rapper and his daughter always serve #FatherDaughterGoals on the TL, and this time the pair posted a brief video in which they shared the vibez in the car when they went for a drive.
The video is definitely feel-good material!
Watch the super cute pair below:
2021 has been a feel-good year for the 33-year-old rapper.
Not only did the successful release his Bhovamania EP and co-owning a joint in Durban late last year spill into 2021, but the rapper has also been winning in the love department.
After a few failed relationships in the public eye, the megacy was ecstatic to learn AKA popped the big question to his girl last Sunday.
AKA posted a snap of Nelli flaunting the stunning engagement ring on her finger. The post by AKA gathered more than 3k retweets and 35k likes as tweeps flooded the TL with congratulatory messages.
Nelli shared the same snap on her Instagram, expressing her joy about becoming AKA’s fiancée.
“21/02/21 — on this day I said YES to the love of my life and best friend,” Nelli wrote with a ring and a heart emoji.
AKA’s bae said she couldn’t wait to begin this new chapter of their forever and expressed her gratitude to her hubby-to-be for his love through the highs and lows.
“Words cannot describe how grateful I am to be your life partner, even through the highs and lows, you have always stood by me and I thank you Kiernan Jarryd Forbes for loving me wholeheartedly and never giving up on us.”
“Cheers to the beginning of forever. 4L boo,” she said.