WATCH | AKA & Kairo’s young car jamming session is the cutest thing!

Rapper AKA made it his mission to give the megacy worthy content this week, and wrapped up a week full of nothing but good news and good vibes with a feel-good video with his superstar daughter Kairo Forbes.

After starting the week with news of his engagement to his girlfriend Nelli Tembe and later surprising his fans with the much-anticipated music video for his single Finessin’, AKA has been on a high . His latest video showing him and is daughter having a young dance session in the car was the cherry on top.

The rapper and his daughter always serve #FatherDaughterGoals on the TL, and this time the pair posted a brief video in which they shared the vibez in the car when they went for a drive.

The video is definitely feel-good material!

Watch the super cute pair below: