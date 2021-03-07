TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Baby Cele's dance moves have the TL in a mess

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
07 March 2021 - 08:00
Baby Cele has skills!
Image: Via Baby Cele's Instagram

Uzalo actress Baby Cele had the internet in fits of laughter this week when a video of her dancing backstage was shared online.

In the video, posted by fellow actress Nomcebo Gumede, Baby is seen schooling other cast members on the art of jiva.

She starts by looking at a script, but Brenda Fassie’s Amalahle took control of her soul and feet.

Suddenly she was moving like she was at the groove.

She had the world’s biggest cheerleaders by her side, including ma Duduzile Ngcobo, hyping her on.

Soon, there was no going back!

The streets were a mess in the comments section, with many hyping Baby even more and others asking for lessons.

“The Terminator,” wrote one fan, while another said he was “loving the vibe”.

“Gab Gab is happy in heaven kkkk,” said a third.

