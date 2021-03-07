WATCH | Baby Cele’s dance moves have the TL in a mess

Uzalo actress Baby Cele had the internet in fits of laughter this week when a video of her dancing backstage was shared online.

In the video, posted by fellow actress Nomcebo Gumede, Baby is seen schooling other cast members on the art of jiva.

She starts by looking at a script, but Brenda Fassie’s Amalahle took control of her soul and feet.

Suddenly she was moving like she was at the groove.

She had the world’s biggest cheerleaders by her side, including ma Duduzile Ngcobo, hyping her on.

Soon, there was no going back!