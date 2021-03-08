Twitter celebrates DJ Shimza as he announces second restaurant
‘I’m on two restaurants, one in Tembisa and one in Midrand, The Hang Awt and Fridays,’ he tweeted
Definitely taking his own advice about branching out and creating multiple streams of income, DJ Shimza has announced he now owns two restaurants after adding a Midrand, Gauteng establishment called Fridays to his list.
Shimza has often taken to Twitter to motivate tweeps to be on the lookout for different opportunities that can help them break the cycle of poverty in their lives.
Over the weekend, tweeps couldn’t help but celebrate with Shimza after he shared his news about acquiring a second restaurant.
“I’m on two restaurants, one in Tembisa and one in Midrand, The Hang Awt and Fridays,” he tweeted.
Shimza revealed in his comment section that he only recently bought into the business that was established more than three years ago,
I’m on 2 restaurants, one in Tembisa and one in Midrand 🙏🏾❤️ @thehangawt and @FRIDAYS_____ pic.twitter.com/W7seZ1POCy— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) March 6, 2021
Tweeps congratulated Shimza and those who have been to Fridays took the opportunity to give him reviews of the place. Others thanked him for creating employment opportunities.
Here are some of the tweets below:
That's great my brother wish you all the best in your business ventures hope you open more restaurants— KINGMORENZO (@Morenzo94781664) March 8, 2021
Wow I didnt know Fridays was yours. Been there a couple of times. It's awesome. Is also a great place to have business meetings. 👌🏽👊🏽👊🏽— Andile (@Andile_VMak) March 7, 2021
Shimza isn’t only known as a hit maker and aspiring entrepreneur on these streets. His fans also love him for his philanthropic side.
Recently, tweeps sang his praises after he gave away 400 pairs of school shoes to help keep pupils in school.
Shimza has always been big on charity and under normal circumstances, the DJ had a working annual plan in place that helped him tick off his charity-related goals. Every year the DJ would host a Christmas lunch for orphans in his community which would be followed by his legendary One Man Show. All the proceeds went towards buying school uniforms and essentials for needy children in January.
However, with Covid-19 and the subsequent restrictions, the DJ had to put in a place a different plan if he wanted to help his community this year. With help from sponsors and his team, Shimza managed to give away 400 pairs of much-needed school shoes.
“Contributing to the education of the children in my community. 400 shoes of hope,” the DJ captioned his pictures showing the gifting event.