Twitter celebrates DJ Shimza as he announces second restaurant

Definitely taking his own advice about branching out and creating multiple streams of income, DJ Shimza has announced he now owns two restaurants after adding a Midrand, Gauteng establishment called Fridays to his list.

Shimza has often taken to Twitter to motivate tweeps to be on the lookout for different opportunities that can help them break the cycle of poverty in their lives.

Over the weekend, tweeps couldn’t help but celebrate with Shimza after he shared his news about acquiring a second restaurant.

“I’m on two restaurants, one in Tembisa and one in Midrand, The Hang Awt and Fridays,” he tweeted.

Shimza revealed in his comment section that he only recently bought into the business that was established more than three years ago,