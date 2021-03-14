Nationwide university shutdown looms over student anger
14 March 2021 - 00:04
SA's 26 universities are on a knife-edge following a call by the powerful South African Students Congress (Sasco) for a total shutdown tomorrow.
The planned shutdown will also be the focus of a meeting today of the central working committee of the EFF's national student command...
