TshisaLIVE

Drake gives Bow Wow his flowers and ignites nostalgia on the net

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
17 March 2021 - 15:00
Drake gave Bow Wow his flowers and it had a ripple effect on the net.
Image: Gabe Ginsberg/ Getty Images

Internationally acclaimed rapper Drake recently earned a historic Billboard Hot 100 debut with his latest three songs topping the charts and the rapper used the opportunity to thank one of his inspirations, rapper Bow Wow.

Drake's latest EP, Scary Hours 2 featuring Lil Baby and Rick Ross, scooped the top three spots on the popular music chart, so the rapper decided to throw a “1-2-3” themed party.

Complex reported that the celebrations included a cake featuring the top 10 from the chart on it, and a number of notable guests, including Bow Wow.

Bow Wow appeared in a series of videos alongside Drake via his Instagram Stories and Drake made sure to tell everyone who would listen that the veteran rapper was one of his OG inspirations.

In one of the videos Drake said, “I wanna thank you, man”, before Bow Wow interjected, offering his congratulations.

“I had to link with Wizzle. Everybody wants to have drinks and everybody wants to celebrate and turn up and, you know, I just had to see Wizzle. I had to see Wizzle in person.

“If it wasn’t for you, there wouldn’t be no me. That’s why — you know the rest, that’s why I’mma rock with y’all forever more,” Drake added.

Drake giving Bow Wow his flowers had a domino effect across several social media platforms as the rapper's fans also celebrated the rapper for his contribution to the industry and inspiration of the new generation.

Here are some of the reactions to Drake showing Bow Wow love:

