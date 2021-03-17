Drake gives Bow Wow his flowers and ignites nostalgia on the net
Internationally acclaimed rapper Drake recently earned a historic Billboard Hot 100 debut with his latest three songs topping the charts and the rapper used the opportunity to thank one of his inspirations, rapper Bow Wow.
Drake's latest EP, Scary Hours 2 featuring Lil Baby and Rick Ross, scooped the top three spots on the popular music chart, so the rapper decided to throw a “1-2-3” themed party.
Complex reported that the celebrations included a cake featuring the top 10 from the chart on it, and a number of notable guests, including Bow Wow.
Bow Wow appeared in a series of videos alongside Drake via his Instagram Stories and Drake made sure to tell everyone who would listen that the veteran rapper was one of his OG inspirations.
In one of the videos Drake said, “I wanna thank you, man”, before Bow Wow interjected, offering his congratulations.
“I had to link with Wizzle. Everybody wants to have drinks and everybody wants to celebrate and turn up and, you know, I just had to see Wizzle. I had to see Wizzle in person.
“If it wasn’t for you, there wouldn’t be no me. That’s why — you know the rest, that’s why I’mma rock with y’all forever more,” Drake added.
Drake says he would not be here if it wasn’t for Bow Wow 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UqZDw2Q8sC— DatPiff (@DatPiff) March 16, 2021
Drake giving Bow Wow his flowers had a domino effect across several social media platforms as the rapper's fans also celebrated the rapper for his contribution to the industry and inspiration of the new generation.
Here are some of the reactions to Drake showing Bow Wow love:
Shaderoom/ Drake got me listening to all of Bow wow songs from back in the day when he was Lil Bow Wow lol I used to be obsessed 😭 y’all better give my man’s his flowers even though he’s annoying now. 😂— YT|Kristina Nicole ASMR (@NaturallyKB_) March 16, 2021
Drake didn’t lie. If it wasn’t for Bow Wow there wouldn’t be a lot of the rap boys out right now. pic.twitter.com/B3DzQv4MzH— Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) March 16, 2021
So now niggas wanna give bow wow his flowers after Drake does 😂 this world full of bandwagon fans— Casey Veggies (@CaseyVeggies) March 16, 2021
Watch all the Drake fans start praising Bow Wow now....but y’all ain’t wanna listen when I said he a legend lol pic.twitter.com/YPSiPqHXIq— Bobby Dinero (@Bobby_Mcflyy) March 16, 2021
y’all stopped liking Bow Wow / Shad Moss 10 years ago and been slandering him since. Drake gave him Bow Wow his flowers while he’s still alive to get them. y’all gon listen to Bow Wow again or keep that same energy?— Reggie Regg (@ReggieRegg) March 16, 2021
Soulja Boy when he finds out Drake stole his flow and then credited Bow Wow for his career pic.twitter.com/AC2tOoibnd— Simba from Bigg Peener Gangg (@simbadababy) March 17, 2021