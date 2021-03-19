NaakMusiq addresses Nandi Mbatha ‘dating rumours’

Actor and musician Anga “NaakMusiq” Makubalo has finally addressed rumours that he dated model and actress Nandi Mbatha, saying whatever happened between them “didn’t work”.

Anga spoke about the rumoured romantic link for the first time since the pair were suspected to be dating around May 2020. He opened up in a recent MacG interview on Podcast and Chill.

“I didn’t really date Nandi, to be honest. It was during the lockdown and we were working on a campaign together. We were shooting a lot of content here so a lot of the time she was at my house,” Anga said, before admitting they basically “hooked up”.

The actor went on to explain that what they had was more of a “situationship” as opposed to a relationship and after some time they got claustrophobic and it didn’t work out.

“We’ve all had girlfriends in the past and it didn’t work.”

Anga and Nandi sparked dating rumours in May last year with Instagram snaps.

While the pair never officially declared themselves an item, Twitter FBI did their thing when they identified the tattoos on a man Nandi had posted on her Instagram to be identical to NaakMusiq’s tattoos. The snaps have since been deleted.

However, by October 2020, Daily Sun reported the pair had broken up. The musician hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone since then.

Watch the full interview below: