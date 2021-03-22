MaMkhize slams haters doubting her 'star' power: 'I’m like a dark horse'

Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize has hit back at criticism that “her wealth” is the reason behind her opportunities, saying she uses negative comments as fuel for continued success in areas people expect her to fail in.

Shauwn, who has received backlash after Uzalo approached her with a role on the popular soapie, told TshisaLIVE it would be a mistake for naysayers to count her out as an actress.

“I’m like a dark horse, when I enter a place people always question me.

“I actually like it when people just look at me and count me out. I always like it when people have negative things to say because I always come up and surprise them. That’s my nature. I thrive when I succeed where people least expect me too ...” said Shauwn.

MaMkhize then reflected on all the success she's had in spaces where people didn't think she would thrive.

“I mean who would have thought that I would become so much of a success at my age? Who would have thought that I would come onto social media and do so well as a businesswoman? No-one. No-one believed that I would do what I did when I entered what was considered “men's’ territory” — owning a soccer team, the construction business.”

The reality TV star said it was too early to tell if she would actively pursue acting but revealed that as long as it remained challenging to her, she wouldn't write it off.

Shauwn added that she knew it was easy for her haters to simply attribute her success to her riches.

“Look, the truth of the matter is if you are making money it means you are putting in the necessary effort because you can never make money by just sitting at the corner. You must go out there and hustle hard. If you go out there, you will be noticed.

“I mean, come to think of it: who had come onto social media and accumulated followers in just a year’s time? It’s obvious there’s something about me and it’s not just about the money. I’m sure those million followers are not following the money. There’s something that interests them and makes them want to follow me.”

Taking to Instagram recently, MaMkhize shared a heartfelt video expressing her intention to ensure she prepares her son Andile to take over from her on all fronts of her businesses when she either retires or dies.

This after news that the then 19-year-old Andile was appointed CEO of the soccer team MaMkhize owns, which left Mzansi shook. However, the businesswoman hit back, saying all her assets will be managed by her one and only heir eventually and saw no reason she shouldn't start sharing her knowledge with him.