TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Unathi Nkayi tackles the 'world's highest' gorge swing in KZN

Karishma Thakurdin TshisaLIVE editor
27 March 2021 - 10:00
Unathi Nkayi challenged herself when she conquered the Oribi Gorge swing in KZN.
Unathi Nkayi challenged herself when she conquered the Oribi Gorge swing in KZN.
Image: Instagram/Unathi.Africa

Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi proved you can do anything you set your mind to when she conquered the “world's highest gorge swing” in Oribi Gorge, KwaZulu-Natal.

Taking to Instagram, Unathi shared a series of pics and vids from the exhilarating experience, which she said she would one day show her kids when they're scared of something.

“I cried for at least 20 minutes before I jumped. Ndiligwala but I'm so competitive, I couldn’t let the team do it without me. Also when my kids are scared of something I’ll have something to show them to help them conquer their fears,” she said.

Unathi added that the experience pushed her to a place of strength she never knew she had.

“P.S. I’m not scared of heights ... I just hate that WTF feeling that happens when you free fall. Alone in the gorge I prayed ... not asking for anything. Simply grateful to be alive a year after we went on level 5 lockdown.” 

Want to give love a chance? Lasizwe recommends getting ‘medical aid and life cover’

One fan said heartbreak had turned Lasizwe into "a motivational speaker".
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Focalistic talks about how his journalist father influenced his music

"I think I'm a journalist, but I'm doing it over a nice beat, with a nice flow and nice word play."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Brighton Ngoma on joining ‘uBettina Wethu’ and being mistaken for Trevor Noah

"Someone shouted from across the road at me: 'Hey Trevor, can I have some transport money?'"
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Here’s how Zodwa is making a comeback to the groove

"At this rate you will catch the virus, you got to take a chill pill," one fan said.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Sizwe Dhlomo says he won’t leave his wife for sleeping with another man TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Dawn Thandeka bids farewell to 'Uzalo': I will miss MaNgcobo TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Prince Kaybee gets real about his 'lack of respect' for DJ Black Coffee TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Trevor Noah & Nomzamo Mbatha exchange personal 'coming to America' ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Lerato Kganyago weighs in on who should foot the ‘birthday restaurant bill’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...
X