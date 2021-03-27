WATCH | Unathi Nkayi tackles the 'world's highest' gorge swing in KZN

Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi proved you can do anything you set your mind to when she conquered the “world's highest gorge swing” in Oribi Gorge, KwaZulu-Natal.

Taking to Instagram, Unathi shared a series of pics and vids from the exhilarating experience, which she said she would one day show her kids when they're scared of something.

“I cried for at least 20 minutes before I jumped. Ndiligwala but I'm so competitive, I couldn’t let the team do it without me. Also when my kids are scared of something I’ll have something to show them to help them conquer their fears,” she said.

Unathi added that the experience pushed her to a place of strength she never knew she had.

“P.S. I’m not scared of heights ... I just hate that WTF feeling that happens when you free fall. Alone in the gorge I prayed ... not asking for anything. Simply grateful to be alive a year after we went on level 5 lockdown.”