TshisaLIVE

Want to give love a chance? Lasizwe recommends getting ‘medical aid and life cover’

23 March 2021 - 11:30
Comedian and social media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has decided to date himself.
Comedian and social media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has decided to date himself.
Image: Lasizwe Dambuza/ Instagram

Lasizwe Dambuza has dished out relationship advice for fans who want to give love a chance and it is simple: “Have a medical aid  and life cover insurance.”

It is no secret the reality TV and YouTube star is nursing a broken heart after he recently ended things with his bae shortly after introducing him on Valentine's Day.

Some fans took his advice, with one suggesting “damaged soul cover” rather than a life cover. On a lighter note, one fan laughed him off and said heartbreak had turned him into “a motivational speaker”.

Another tried his luck with Lasizwe, saying: “I am the medical aid.”

Love was clearly on his mind as Lasizwe later announced self-love will be his potion until further notice.

“I have taken an executive decision to date myself,” he tweeted.

Lasizwe posted loved up snaps on social media and announced his six-month relationship on Valentine’s Day. He told TshisaLIVE in an exclusive interview he was happy to finally meet someone who was not ashamed of him.

“I feel very happy. Love is beautiful. Me finally meeting someone who isn’t afraid to show how much he loves and adores me in public matters to me because love is not a one-way street but a two-way street and he’s this guy who is showing me  we’re in this together.

His honeymoon phase was short-lived and the star announced a break up just days after posting the snaps.

He told TshisaLIVE his bae was untruthful. He said he bumped into him in Braamfontein shortly after dropping him off at the airport to board a flight to Cape Town.

Lasizwe said he decided to open up about his ordeal to maintain a transparent relationship with his fans.

Here are some of the responses:

#FeesMustFall: How Lasizwe & friends raised more R2-million for student fees

What started off as R10,000 grew to R100,000 in 15 hours, and R400,000 in less than 24 hours.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Lasizwe on his post break-up heartache

"Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart," said Lasizwe.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Lasizwe on finally meeting someone who doesn’t want to hide him

Lasizwe met his new bae at the club and they've been in love ever since.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma’s ex-fiancé Laconco reveals Duduzane Zuma ain't her type on #RHOD TshisaLIVE
  2. Winnie Ntshaba shrugs off Mfundi Vundla criticism after he contributes to ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Eddie Murphy thanks Trevor Noah for being part of ‘Coming 2 America’ TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Fuming Kelly Khumalo slams body shamers: I happen to love my fat TshisaLIVE
  5. 'eHostela' star Thobani Nzuza recalls funny fan moment that caused traffic on ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
X