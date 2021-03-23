Want to give love a chance? Lasizwe recommends getting ‘medical aid and life cover’

Lasizwe Dambuza has dished out relationship advice for fans who want to give love a chance and it is simple: “Have a medical aid and life cover insurance.”

It is no secret the reality TV and YouTube star is nursing a broken heart after he recently ended things with his bae shortly after introducing him on Valentine's Day.

Some fans took his advice, with one suggesting “damaged soul cover” rather than a life cover. On a lighter note, one fan laughed him off and said heartbreak had turned him into “a motivational speaker”.

Another tried his luck with Lasizwe, saying: “I am the medical aid.”