TshisaLIVE

Bontle Moloi can’t believe how 'underrated & overlooked' Priddy Ugly is

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
28 March 2021 - 14:00
Bontle said she's baffled by why her hubby Priddy Ugly doesn't get more praise.
Bontle said she's baffled by why her hubby Priddy Ugly doesn't get more praise.
Image: Instagram/Rick Jade

Dancer and choreographer Bontle Moloi (née Modiselle) has taken to her TL to vouch for her husband and rapper Priddy Ugly, whose talent she believes is “underrated, undervalued and overlooked”.

Bontle, who is Priddy Ugly's wife and baby mama, has always been his biggest cheerleader in his career as a rapper. On Thursday, the mother of one, expressed her belief that people were sleeping when it comes to realising how magnificent her hubby is as a rapper.

“I actually can’t believe how underrated, undervalued and overlooked my husband is. In RAPS? Are you kidding me?” she tweeted.

Bontle must have anticipated that the naysayers would have her head, because she immediately followed up her tweet with another, setting the record straight.

The dancer said her support for Priddy didn't just stem from the fact that he's her husband and she's obliged to support him. She said Priddy's talent had merit.

“And of course I’ll go hard for him, but don’t let basic thinking have you assume it’s because of any obligation. He’s f**king dope. His pen is undeniable. Man ... Stop playing!” Bontle said.

Many tweeps agreed with her tweets about Priddy Ugly being pretty dope. Some reasoned that he just hasn't fully managed to make his sound suited to the mainstream commercial.

Others joined her to sing praises of the rapper's bars:

However, as per Twitter norm, other tweeps chose violence:

WATCH | Bontle Moloi on why cheating isn’t a 'deal-breaker' in her marriage!

"So us deciding or me feeling right now as Bontle that cheating is not a deal-breaker is just really how I feel..."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Bontle Moloi and Priddy pen each other heartfelt love letters

"I chose you for me. I did it 12 years ago and I'll do it every waking day of my life until I die," said Bontle.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | This is how Bontle and Priddy are kicking off 2021

Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle are all loved up on a mountain ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle are still couple goals 10 years later

Arg... that Bontle and Priddy Ugly kinda love is the cutest!
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Prince Kaybee gets real about his 'lack of respect' for DJ Black Coffee TshisaLIVE
  2. Letoya Makhene returns from social media sabbatical, thanks wife Lebo for her ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Trevor Noah & Nomzamo Mbatha exchange personal 'coming to America' ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Dawn Thandeka bids farewell to 'Uzalo': I will miss MaNgcobo TshisaLIVE
  5. Sizwe Dhlomo says he won’t leave his wife for sleeping with another man TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
'The law is clear on contempt': State capture inquiry pushes for Zuma to be ...
X