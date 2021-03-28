Bontle Moloi can’t believe how 'underrated & overlooked' Priddy Ugly is

Dancer and choreographer Bontle Moloi (née Modiselle) has taken to her TL to vouch for her husband and rapper Priddy Ugly, whose talent she believes is “underrated, undervalued and overlooked”.

Bontle, who is Priddy Ugly's wife and baby mama, has always been his biggest cheerleader in his career as a rapper. On Thursday, the mother of one, expressed her belief that people were sleeping when it comes to realising how magnificent her hubby is as a rapper.

“I actually can’t believe how underrated, undervalued and overlooked my husband is. In RAPS? Are you kidding me?” she tweeted.

Bontle must have anticipated that the naysayers would have her head, because she immediately followed up her tweet with another, setting the record straight.

The dancer said her support for Priddy didn't just stem from the fact that he's her husband and she's obliged to support him. She said Priddy's talent had merit.

“And of course I’ll go hard for him, but don’t let basic thinking have you assume it’s because of any obligation. He’s f**king dope. His pen is undeniable. Man ... Stop playing!” Bontle said.