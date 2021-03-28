Bontle Moloi can’t believe how 'underrated & overlooked' Priddy Ugly is
Dancer and choreographer Bontle Moloi (née Modiselle) has taken to her TL to vouch for her husband and rapper Priddy Ugly, whose talent she believes is “underrated, undervalued and overlooked”.
Bontle, who is Priddy Ugly's wife and baby mama, has always been his biggest cheerleader in his career as a rapper. On Thursday, the mother of one, expressed her belief that people were sleeping when it comes to realising how magnificent her hubby is as a rapper.
“I actually can’t believe how underrated, undervalued and overlooked my husband is. In RAPS? Are you kidding me?” she tweeted.
Bontle must have anticipated that the naysayers would have her head, because she immediately followed up her tweet with another, setting the record straight.
The dancer said her support for Priddy didn't just stem from the fact that he's her husband and she's obliged to support him. She said Priddy's talent had merit.
“And of course I’ll go hard for him, but don’t let basic thinking have you assume it’s because of any obligation. He’s f**king dope. His pen is undeniable. Man ... Stop playing!” Bontle said.
Many tweeps agreed with her tweets about Priddy Ugly being pretty dope. Some reasoned that he just hasn't fully managed to make his sound suited to the mainstream commercial.
Others joined her to sing praises of the rapper's bars:
Your husband is dope. He just hasn't made a connection with the commercial market yet.— Tiisetso kekana🇿🇦 (@tiisetsokekana6) March 25, 2021
One of the Dopest but underrated rapper in the country— Vuyisani Vet Faltein➡️ (@VuyisaniVet) March 25, 2021
He's fucking good i fail to understand why he never trends when he drops... I've always been a fan 🔥🔥🔥🔥— Tokelo Radebe (@Fresh_Prince111) March 26, 2021
However, as per Twitter norm, other tweeps chose violence: