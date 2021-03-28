DJ Zinhle grows her MCC empire with BLVD Luxury Nectar Signature Edition

Ever the formidable businesswoman, DJ Zinhle is celebrating yet another achievement in the alcohol business, having just launched Luxury Nectar, the latest addition to the luxe Boulevard range.

DJ Zinhle joined many celebs such as Bonang Matheba, Khanyi Mbau and Kelly Khumalo by venturing into the alcohol business and she's made boss moves since announcing the business merger in 2020.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate her latest win, the DJ thanked herself for putting in the effort and hard work to make her dream a reality.

“This is why we dream big. Why we work late, why we say no to others and yes to ourselves. Because — hard work and determination pay off,” she said before introducing her fans to her new baby.

Her new BLVD Luxury Nectar MCC Signature Edition comes in a white bottle that's trimmed and written in gold.

In a statement provided to TshisaLIVE, Zinhle explained her vision behind the bottle.

“I absolutely love the new iconic white bottle, it oozes luxury and class. Our packaging, like our superior taste, is of the utmost importance to me. My vision is to deliver an exceptional drinking experience. The new BLVD Luxury Nectar MCC is going to shake up the MCC market,” she said.

Her latest nectar comes after the success of the widely hailed sparkling nectar rosé & MCC nectar rosé.

Check out the bottle below: