Shimza: Normalise reporting accounts that cyberbully others

28 March 2021 - 16:00
The musician has said no to cyberbullying!
Image: Instagram/Shimza

Congo Congo hitmaker Shimza has taken a stand against the rise of bullying online.

With online attacks a hot topic among tweeps, Shimza has shared his thoughts and feelings about cyberbullies. Taking to Twitter, the star had a friendly reminder for fans that if they witness bullying on the TL, they shouldn't be afraid to hit the report button on accounts violating the rules and regulations of social media websites.

Normalise reporting accounts that cyberbully others!," wrote Shimza.

Many fans agreed with the star, praising him for his wisdom on the matter. Here are some of the responses from Twitter:

Shimza isn't the only celeb offering solutions to the scourge of cyberbullies. After Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida experienced her fair share of bullying online because she posted snaps of herself in bikinis, the star opened up about the incident.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the model said that she was in disbelief that bullies were so concerned about her looks that the conversation steered off in a different direction

“I saw someone online making a comparison between me and gender-based violence. And I was like 'how do we get to that point?’, where it basically goes back to the conversation that when a woman is assaulted or abused, they ask what she was wearing. Why should what I wear describe or define me?” she said.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
