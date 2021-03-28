Shimza: Normalise reporting accounts that cyberbully others

Shimza isn't the only celeb offering solutions to the scourge of cyberbullies. After Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida experienced her fair share of bullying online because she posted snaps of herself in bikinis, the star opened up about the incident.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the model said that she was in disbelief that bullies were so concerned about her looks that the conversation steered off in a different direction

“I saw someone online making a comparison between me and gender-based violence. And I was like 'how do we get to that point?’, where it basically goes back to the conversation that when a woman is assaulted or abused, they ask what she was wearing. Why should what I wear describe or define me?” she said.