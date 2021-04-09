TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | RHOD fans thrilled that Mabusi finally stood up for herself

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
09 April 2021 - 18:00
Twitter loved that RHOD star Mabusi finally stood up for herself.
Image: Twitter

Real Housewives Of Durban viewers have pledged their allegiance to Mabusi, who is not an original cast member of the reality show, but has become a firm fave of fans who loved seeing her stand up for herself.

Mabusi was introduced to fans as a friend of one of the wives, Nonku. After watching her for a few weeks, fans started to realise that the friendship between her and Nonku was one-dimensional and Mabusi always ended up as the “butt of the joke” for the wives.

Episode after episode, one or several wives would laugh at Mabusi's expense and that is why tweeps loved every moment of watching Mabusi “take back her power” by standing up for herself and telling the wives how they make her feel.

Mabusi landed on the Twitter trends list on Thursday night for finally standing up for herself. The businesswoman also set some boundaries for Nonku, who tweeps agreed hasn't been a great friend to her.

Tweeps sang her praises and hoped the producers of the show include her as a main cast member if there's a new season of the show on the horizon.

“Mabusi definitely deserves to be in season 2 as the main cast. She's always giving us the best of herself, very matured and chilled but doesn't take nonsense” a RHOD fan tweeted.

“I hate how the ladies are always picking on Mabusi,” another added.

“Kgomotso, Annie and Nonku are condescending towards Mabusi. And then they quick to cover up their actions and act oblivious to what they doing when they are being addressed about it,” one tweep said.

Here are some of the top reactions:

