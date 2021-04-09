IN MEMES | RHOD fans thrilled that Mabusi finally stood up for herself
Real Housewives Of Durban viewers have pledged their allegiance to Mabusi, who is not an original cast member of the reality show, but has become a firm fave of fans who loved seeing her stand up for herself.
Mabusi was introduced to fans as a friend of one of the wives, Nonku. After watching her for a few weeks, fans started to realise that the friendship between her and Nonku was one-dimensional and Mabusi always ended up as the “butt of the joke” for the wives.
Episode after episode, one or several wives would laugh at Mabusi's expense and that is why tweeps loved every moment of watching Mabusi “take back her power” by standing up for herself and telling the wives how they make her feel.
#RHODurban ep11.. My highlight for this week is seeing @mabusis3 finding her voice 😍 💃💃. Now that she has found her voice, I love how she dealt with that fake friend of hers. #MABUSI #RHODurban @ShowmaxOnline. pic.twitter.com/VLegGafrpS— Zakhele Mtshali (@mtshali_rsa) April 9, 2021
Mabusi landed on the Twitter trends list on Thursday night for finally standing up for herself. The businesswoman also set some boundaries for Nonku, who tweeps agreed hasn't been a great friend to her.
Tweeps sang her praises and hoped the producers of the show include her as a main cast member if there's a new season of the show on the horizon.
“Mabusi definitely deserves to be in season 2 as the main cast. She's always giving us the best of herself, very matured and chilled but doesn't take nonsense” a RHOD fan tweeted.
“I hate how the ladies are always picking on Mabusi,” another added.
“Kgomotso, Annie and Nonku are condescending towards Mabusi. And then they quick to cover up their actions and act oblivious to what they doing when they are being addressed about it,” one tweep said.
Here are some of the top reactions:
I really hate how nonku treats mabusi #RHODurban I mean how can you introduce someone to a group of ladies then turn your back on her because you found new friends 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/iXlhCLj8Sb— Kèlow Christopher 💭 (@kelow_C) April 9, 2021
The show producers had better give Mabusi ischolo newisa lakhe come Season 2. She has been put through the fire and emerged stronger and purer! I stan, a queen. And her confessional make-up on this episode was 👌🔥#RHODurban pic.twitter.com/FKT7xtiOYQ— Fabulous Meu Jwara (@MeuJwara_Ju) April 9, 2021
Mabusi is so unproblematic, why are you guys doing this to her? At what point are they going to realise that she is not finding any of this funny. Every week she’s a target. #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/4e219e4MAm— Ashley Teboho Moloi (@AshleyMoloi) April 9, 2021
Meme alert for my favorite Queen Mabusi ❤️😆gosh I love this woman #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/6gQzCFPUMq— brother tsong (@iamvuks_m) April 8, 2021
Anyway, Nonku and Mabusi make the show #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/Rs033WJSYu— FEES WILL FALL ✊ (@V_Mbau) April 8, 2021
I very happy she made her voice heard.. and my my perspective uNonku is not a good friend towards uMabusi.... Mabusi setting boundaries is a good choice #TeamMabusi #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/tqopFITvNa— brother tsong (@iamvuks_m) April 8, 2021
Whoever is styling Mabusi for her diary sessions is doing a great work!!#RHODurban pic.twitter.com/LFFOKDQPAA— Thuthukile (@Thuthukile29) April 8, 2021