IN MEMES | RHOD fans thrilled that Mabusi finally stood up for herself

Real Housewives Of Durban viewers have pledged their allegiance to Mabusi, who is not an original cast member of the reality show, but has become a firm fave of fans who loved seeing her stand up for herself.

Mabusi was introduced to fans as a friend of one of the wives, Nonku. After watching her for a few weeks, fans started to realise that the friendship between her and Nonku was one-dimensional and Mabusi always ended up as the “butt of the joke” for the wives.

Episode after episode, one or several wives would laugh at Mabusi's expense and that is why tweeps loved every moment of watching Mabusi “take back her power” by standing up for herself and telling the wives how they make her feel.