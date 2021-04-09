TshisaLIVE

Is Emtee’s new album any good? Here’s what the socials think

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
09 April 2021 - 11:00
Emtee has finally released his new album, 'Logan'.
Emtee has finally released his new album, 'Logan'.
Image: Emtee's Instagram

After waiting for what seems like decades, Emtee’s fans are living their best lives after the rapper finally released his Logan album, and fans think it is one of his best work yet!

The album is Emtee’s first project since his turbulent exit from his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, and one his fans have been begging him for.

Emtee’s fans were already losing their minds when video snippets from the listening session he hosted made its way to Twitter, and when the clock struck midnight and they could finally listen to the whole album, they gave it a thumbs up. 

On his Twitter all the rapper shared was: “The wait is finally over ladies and gentlemen, LOGAN.”

Here’s a snippet from the listening session which was live streamed on IG:

The album has 16 tracks and each song — in true Emtee style — has a story to tell.

Talking to Apple Music, the rapper said the album stayed true to his identity but fans will be able to tell how he’s matured since Avery or his 2018 EP DIY 2.

“I got to a point where I needed to focus and just see who has my best interests at heart, and I didn’t look too far because of the love I get at home,” Emtee said when explaining  why he’s kept to his family, love and life themes in his songs.

Niggas who brought the ‘king of hooks chat’ must be ashamed of themselves, honestly. WTF was that comparison all about. There is only one GOAT of hooks and that’s EMTEE!," said one impressed fan.

“Because Emtee is that lyrical and musical genius who will always deliver timeless music. Music that appeals to the hearts and minds of the masses. Music that heals. Music that resonates. Music that tells stories. Your stories. Our stories,” said another fan.

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

LISTEN | Emtee and Bergie Fresh are ‘Made by the Mess’ with their mental health awareness campaign

The pair will also arrange a sanitary pad collection drive.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

AKA on why he and Emtee haven't collaborated yet: 'He’s a deep & complex character'

AKA figures it would some time for him and Emtee to sync their thoughts long enough to create a collabo album
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Hooks & heat: Emtee and Flvme go head-to-head over best rap game!

"Y'all lil boys carry on competing. I’m making music and raising my kids," said Emtee.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Emtee: ‘I’m tired of African Americans talking sh*t about us Africans'

Emtee really came for African Americans who he believes think they are better than Africans
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ‘We had a rocky patch and now we’re out the other side’ — Siya Kolisi on his ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Gospel star Dr Tumi and wife released on bail TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | ‘The River’ fans can’t believe what a snake Cobra is! TshisaLIVE
  4. Kabza de Small leaves the TL shook with suggestive dance move TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Julius Malema speech & icons in attendance! — Inside Tbo Touch’s ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
X