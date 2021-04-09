Is Emtee’s new album any good? Here’s what the socials think
After waiting for what seems like decades, Emtee’s fans are living their best lives after the rapper finally released his Logan album, and fans think it is one of his best work yet!
The album is Emtee’s first project since his turbulent exit from his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, and one his fans have been begging him for.
Emtee’s fans were already losing their minds when video snippets from the listening session he hosted made its way to Twitter, and when the clock struck midnight and they could finally listen to the whole album, they gave it a thumbs up.
On his Twitter all the rapper shared was: “The wait is finally over ladies and gentlemen, LOGAN.”
Here’s a snippet from the listening session which was live streamed on IG:
@emteerecords ft @GwambaOfficial - Uzoyimela 🥺🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#LOGAN pic.twitter.com/2Xbt8u4Rgt— #LoganOutNow! (@Mawi_Mtshi) April 7, 2021
The album has 16 tracks and each song — in true Emtee style — has a story to tell.
Talking to Apple Music, the rapper said the album stayed true to his identity but fans will be able to tell how he’s matured since Avery or his 2018 EP DIY 2.
“I got to a point where I needed to focus and just see who has my best interests at heart, and I didn’t look too far because of the love I get at home,” Emtee said when explaining why he’s kept to his family, love and life themes in his songs.
“Niggas who brought the ‘king of hooks chat’ must be ashamed of themselves, honestly. WTF was that comparison all about. There is only one GOAT of hooks and that’s EMTEE!," said one impressed fan.
“Because Emtee is that lyrical and musical genius who will always deliver timeless music. Music that appeals to the hearts and minds of the masses. Music that heals. Music that resonates. Music that tells stories. Your stories. Our stories,” said another fan.
Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:
I think it's high time SA gathered and crown Emtee the King of Hip Hop🙌❤🔥 #eMteeLOGAN pic.twitter.com/hOOduT3uz4— #Laqhasha🔥Emtee🐐Logan❤ (@PhacoSinoyolo) April 9, 2021
#eMteeLOGAN album slap me hard the album is so nice— Minister of Finance ☠️🌐💯 (@Ba7Bona) April 9, 2021
I'm listening to this one with no skips.😭🎧🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/uk7us62kit
Trapping is on another level on UZOYIMELA AND SLIDE🐐🔥🔥🔥🔥#eMteeLOGAN pic.twitter.com/M8qmXdQnJl— ZEUS (@CingaJebe) April 9, 2021
That beat though on Pressure though 🔥 #eMteeLOGAN pic.twitter.com/XHFCoftKRM— MOB TIE$ ONLY (@PhemeTlou) April 8, 2021
Because @emteerecords is that lyrical & musical genius that will always deliver timeless music. Music that appeals to the hearts and minds of the masses. Music that heals. Music that resonates. Music that tells stories. Your stories. Our stories. 🙏🏻♥️#eMteeLOGAN #OUTNOW pic.twitter.com/SKddb5uOR5— Sam Beynon (Sammy) #BlackLivesMatter (@BeynonSammy) April 9, 2021
eMTee: "Ey, Ey" #eMteeLOGAN— Efkay Lele Legodi ⚪ (@lele_efkay) April 9, 2021
All my life slaps hard yhoo #eMteeLOGAN pic.twitter.com/MmGxEZlBtK— Akhona (@NdinguAkhona) April 8, 2021