Is Emtee’s new album any good? Here’s what the socials think

After waiting for what seems like decades, Emtee’s fans are living their best lives after the rapper finally released his Logan album, and fans think it is one of his best work yet!

The album is Emtee’s first project since his turbulent exit from his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, and one his fans have been begging him for.

Emtee’s fans were already losing their minds when video snippets from the listening session he hosted made its way to Twitter, and when the clock struck midnight and they could finally listen to the whole album, they gave it a thumbs up.

On his Twitter all the rapper shared was: “The wait is finally over ladies and gentlemen, LOGAN.”

Here’s a snippet from the listening session which was live streamed on IG: