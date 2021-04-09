Unathi Nkayi talks about confidence & how she 'didn't believe she deserved it'

In an attempt to motivate and encourage fans, Unathi Nkayi tackled the issue of confidence and how it took time to build hers because she didn't initially believe she deserved it.

The Kaya FM radio show host took to Instagram to let followers into her psyche, especially looking at how she's built her confidence over time.

“Confidence is built. I believe that confidence is built, not something we are born with or can all assume to possess,” she began.

Unathi explained that beginning any new process was guaranteed to bring a level of uncertainty, which often left one vulnerable and doubtful. She reassured fans that as actions became a habit, they would build confidence.

The radio presenter made it clear to followers she didn't always have the level of confidence she now exudes.

“When I speak of my mental and physical health I had to start somewhere. Wasn’t as fit and committed to myself because I wasn’t confident in myself and, quite frankly, didn’t believe I deserved it. Years later I can only attest my confidence in both those fears to learnt behaviour,” she said.