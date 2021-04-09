Unathi Nkayi talks about confidence & how she 'didn't believe she deserved it'
“When I speak of my mental and physical health I had to start somewhere,” Unathi encouraged her fans.
In an attempt to motivate and encourage fans, Unathi Nkayi tackled the issue of confidence and how it took time to build hers because she didn't initially believe she deserved it.
The Kaya FM radio show host took to Instagram to let followers into her psyche, especially looking at how she's built her confidence over time.
“Confidence is built. I believe that confidence is built, not something we are born with or can all assume to possess,” she began.
Unathi explained that beginning any new process was guaranteed to bring a level of uncertainty, which often left one vulnerable and doubtful. She reassured fans that as actions became a habit, they would build confidence.
The radio presenter made it clear to followers she didn't always have the level of confidence she now exudes.
“When I speak of my mental and physical health I had to start somewhere. Wasn’t as fit and committed to myself because I wasn’t confident in myself and, quite frankly, didn’t believe I deserved it. Years later I can only attest my confidence in both those fears to learnt behaviour,” she said.
Unathi also revealed that one of her plans for the year was to build her dream home in her home province of Eastern Cape and how nervous she was about the big project.
“This year I decided to buy land at home in the EC to build my dream home. As a multiple property owner in the residential and commercial space, I have never built my own property so I am VERY nervous.”
Unathi's friends and fans were super-excited for her and flooded her comment section with “good luck” messages and well wishes for the project.
“Amazing Una! Holiday home here we come,” said Unathi's bestie Mel Bala.
“You know what I love about you? I believe everything you say and stand for,” Bonnie Mbuli added.
“You're phenomenal!” said Sthandiwe Kgoroge who joined the dozens of people applauding Unathi.