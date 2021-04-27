Celebs who have opened up about being bullied as children

As calls to end bullying among the youth continue to dominate conversation, some SA celebs have shared their own experiences of being bullied as children.

Though we may know them for their larger-than-life personalities and capturing the attention of adoring fans, celebrities have also experienced the perils of childhood bullies.

Many often share their stories to relate to fans possibly going through the same experiences.

Here are some of our faves who were bullied as kids:

Somizi