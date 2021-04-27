Here’s what lockdown taught Khaya Dladla

Even though the effects of lockdown impacted the entire nation severely, Uzalo actor Khaya Dladla views it as a "blessing in disguise" for him.

In a recent interview, Khaya told TshisaLIVE one of the greatest gifts he took from a tough 2020 was the knowledge and personal conviction that everything has its own season and time.

“I’ve been attaching a hashtag to my posts these days and it has profound meaning for me, the #Itsmyturn #Itsmytime. That hashtag refers to every single thing happening in my life right now. If it's good, it's my turn for it and my time. If it’s bad, it's my turn and it’s my time,” he said.

The actor said understanding the timing of events had helped him let go of chapters — good and bad — that had ended and allowed him to embrace new things blossoming in his life.

Khaya said lockdown helped him prioritise himself more as he didn’t realise how much he was shortchanging himself.

Thanks to the pause he took in 2020, Khaya had reassessed all aspects of his life including love, family and career. He now spends more time with family and never skips allocated time for self-love.

Khaya said another big thing he realised after taking stock of his blessings was that he was surrounded by a great team and by people who had his best interests at heart, including media personality Somizi, who Khaya said always advised to make powerful moves as a brand.

“Somizi will tell me to change the terms of that deal, do this, do that. He’s someone who has been down and up in this industry and the nice thing about him, he doesn’t wish bad for anyone. He’s not the type of person to say ‘you must go through it yourself and let's see if you'll be great’. He helps out so much. For some of us he’s given us advice on how not to drown in this industry, encouraging us to learn from his mistakes.”

Khaya is also one of Somizi's greatest cheerleaders.

See below: