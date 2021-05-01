TshisaLIVE

Shimza gets the ‘Rasta treatment’ and loves it, defends the artist’s work

But the rest of us aren’t so sure

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
01 May 2021 - 12:00
DJ Shimza received a portrait from Rasta.
DJ Shimza is the latest celeb to get a portrait of himself from infamous funeral painter Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje, and he was over the moon.

Unlike many celebs who cringe when Rasta and his brushes come calling, Shimza was only too happy to have the artist immortalise him on canvas.

Posting a pic of his portrait, Shimza praised Rasta as “an amazing soul” and defended his work.

“What an amazing soul this brother is! One of the most genuine people I’ve ever met!," he said.

He also addressed the elephant in the room, asking Rasta why his paintings often look nothing like its subject.

“I asked him why he gets paintings wrong and he said, 'this is what my eye sees, and that’s the art’.”

Here is what Rasta saw when he looked at Shimza:

While Shimza may have been chilled about Rasta’s depiction of him, his celeb friends were shooketh to the core.

“Noma sebathi awuboni! Noma sebathi iART, angeke,” said actress Ntando Duma.

Simz Ngema laughed and remarked “Haaaa, Mara”, while Thembi Seete was defeated and simply commented “I can’t”.

Photographer Anele Papu wrote: “Hayi, shame. This time he painted Shumzu”.

